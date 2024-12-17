I don’t know if enough is said about gradual disappearance of the middle class. The rich go about their business, they get by, nothing affects them too much because they are, in a way, outside the system. Are a good excuse for politiciansa target as easy as it is false that legislators hide behind while looking for a way to become rich without being too noticeable.

The lower class has enough of its own. He pushes forward, grabs at what he can and doesn’t have much time to reflect, or to think and decide to seek change. That is a distant and diffuse luxury that is lost between daily busyness and the uphill climb at the end of the month. There are worrying data and statistics on, for example, child nutrition that are scary. We will also have to talk about this.

It’s not hard to tell what your social class is if you look at what your mother brings home.

The comedian Maldonado explained a while ago a system to know what class you are in: If for use a frying pan in your kitchen you have to get another frying pan off you, you’re not upper class and you’re more likely to be lower class. Yeah At Christmas dinner you don’t have twelve identical chairs, You are not upper class, no joke. It is a very sharp reflection and as accurate as the reality that almost no one is interested in undergoing the test of the magic mirror that tells you the social class in which you are.

There is another very interesting indicator to know what social class you are in. When you have become independent and begin to live on your own, and always in the event that one is fortunate enough to have their mother close by, it would be necessary to observe and study what that mother buys you or gives you quite frequently with that dissimulation and that finesse that only mothers have.

I know an artist who has apparent and occasional successes who confesses to me that his mother buys him meat from time to time. His mother gives a teacher friend second-hand comics and books, and to a posh and well-off acquaintance his mother brings him a very expensive type of cake that he liked as a child. It’s not hard to tell what your social class is if you look at what your mother brings home.