What miserable shelter on Lesbos, breast implants and cheating software have in common: law protects against collective mass damage

Three human rights organizations are demanding that the civil court in The Hague soon oblige the Netherlands to adapt the Turkey deal to mandatory human rights standards within six months. Or withdraw from the deal or suspend participation in it.

Amnesty International, the Boat Refugee Foundation and Defense for Children want to hold the Netherlands liable for what they call “years of inhumane conditions” on the Greek islands. The 'Turkey deal' was concluded in 2016 under the Dutch EU presidency. This meant that migrants from Africa and the Middle East who often crossed from Turkey to Greece could be stopped and sent back. This led to overcrowded reception camps on Greek islands, which still exist today.

1

Which law is being used by the plaintiffs to hold the state liable?



The judge is asked to assess the Turkey deal as a form of 'unlawful government action' on the basis of the WAMCA, the Mass Damage Liability Act in collective action. That is a weapon for, for example, large groups of victims of the same incident. Think of owners of the same car type who have fallen victim to 'tampering software'. Or the mass damages case for defective breast implants, brought by Bureau Clara Wichmann.

It is also legally possible to litigate with the WAMCA without the participation of the individual victims. But purely for idealistic reasons, by professional advocates, who must be representative.

An example of this is the case against the Royal Military Police ethnic profiling, also brought by Amnesty. Or take the case of the Fossil Free action group, which (in retrospect rightly) accused KLM of 'greenwashing' in their advertising. The same applied to the (won) case of local residents against noise pollution at Schiphol. This interest group said it was acting on behalf of 1.4 million 'noise-affected people'. On the five Greek islands, there are thousands of migrants in dramatically poor living conditions over a longer period of time.

Legally, the question is whether the Greek human rights violations can be blamed on the Netherlands

2

What makes this case special?



That is partly included in the requirement. Interest groups asking the courts to oblige the state to terminate an international treaty due to human rights violations are rare. The last time something like this happened was in the 1980s when the action group 'Stop the cruise missiles' asked the court to assess whether the NATO deployment treaty was compatible with human rights. The Supreme Court then ruled that the judge could indeed make such a judgment. But it was also felt that this treaty was acceptable and that the state could therefore oblige itself to install these weapons.

3

But the migrant camps on the Greek islands are not managed by the Netherlands, are they?



No – and that also makes this requirement special. For the first time, a judge in a migration case is asked to weigh the (in)direct consequences of Dutch policy. The violation of the human rights of migrants does not take place by the Netherlands, but On behalf of The Netherlands. The state has outsourced its legal, human rights obligations to Greece. What seems to be becoming an international trend – see also the British plans with Rwanda. Legally, the question is whether the Greek human rights violations can be blamed on the Netherlands.

4

Isn't the question also important whether the judge is in danger of moving outside his domain?



Certainly. The 172-page summons discusses in detail the question of whether judicial intervention is warranted here, given the political nature of the 'deal' with Turkey. Except for previous judicial decisions based on the WAMCA (see above), the rather informal conclusion of the deal and the lack of parliamentary control are cited. 'Neither at EU nor national level has there been any form of verification of the legality of the EU-Turkey deal. This control has been avoided by the state and the other parties by presenting the EU-Turkey deal as a 'press statement', contrary to the fact that it is an international treaty, and not submitting it to the States General for approval.”