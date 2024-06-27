Now they could come in first and second place in the early elections for the National Assembly on June 30 and July 7, while Macron’s coalition comes in a distant third, according to opinion polls.

A report by the British newspaper “Financial Times” indicates that the possibility of the victory of the far-right National Rally party in government, or the victory of the left-wing New Popular Front coalition, or the most likely scenario of a hung parliament full of financial populists, has alarmed investors, business leaders, and France’s partners in the European Union.

what Promises far right?

Marine Le Pen ran in the 2022 presidential election with spending promises that would have cost more than 100 billion euros annually, mostly to ease the cost of living crisis. Her National Rally party has not yet issued an official program, although it says it will confirm its priorities as polling day approaches.

Gordan Bardella, the party’s president and candidate for prime minister, has used this ambiguity to water down some of the Front National’s pledges in recent days, combating Macron’s argument that he will plunge France into a debt crisis. But even the measures he intends to maintain will leave a large financial gap, according to the newspaper.

Reduce taxes

Bardella says one priority is to cut the value-added tax on energy and fuel, which is estimated to cost between 10 and 17 billion euros – a measure that would need approval from Brussels. But he postponed a previous pledge to drop the value-added tax on household necessities.

Bardella also said he would cancel Macron’s hard-won pension reforms and reverse the retirement age from 64 to 62 at an unspecified time, starting in the fall.

The newspaper quoted the director of the independent economic body OFCE, Eric Heyer, as saying that this was expected to lead to a gap ranging between 12 billion euros and 13 billion euros.

The Republican Party wants to lower the retirement age to 60 for those who have worked for at least 40 years – a measure Bardella says would cost €1.6 billion.

The National Rally Party leader pledged to conduct an independent audit first when he takes power before taking other costly measures.

How can the party finance its plans?

Economists say the National Front’s ideas are either implausible or limited in scope. The party claims that it will reduce France’s contributions to the European Union budget by two billion euros – but if it tries, Brussels could limit the EU funds that Paris receives, according to the aforementioned British newspaper report.

The Republican Party had previously said it would save 9 billion euros by limiting immigration and cutting welfare and health care payments for foreign citizens.

One of the fiscal measures it has identified is ending tax breaks for ocean shipping companies, including French giant CMA CGM.

Bardella acknowledged that the National Front had more work to do, saying: “We are in the process of identifying potential savings in mismanaged government spending.”

What are the cluster’s plans? Leftism?

On the other hand, the National Party espouses a radical tax-and-spending agenda inspired largely by the far-left populist France Indifference (also known as France Unbendable or LFI).

The Socialist candidate belonging to the New Patriotic Party and former French budget rapporteur, Valérie Rabault, told the business daily Les Echos that the program would cost a total of 106 billion euros. Some LFI members said even that estimate was too low.

The National Labor Party has pledged to increase public sector wages, with Macron’s coalition estimating that the measure would cost €20 billion.

Like the National Rally, the NWP will return to 62 as the retirement age, although some on the far left want to push it to 60.

He will also seek to raise minimum pensions to the same level as the minimum wage, a plan estimated to cost €25 billion, according to figures from LFI shared with the Montaigne Research Institute two years ago.

The left also wants to finance 500,000 childcare places at a cost of 28.5 billion euros over five years, according to the Montaigne Institute, as well as energy subsidies and increased spending on culture and sports.

How can the left pay for its spending plans?

Taxes and more taxes are the left’s tool to pay for its spending plans.

Unlike the National Front, it has at least offered several ideas for raising revenues to finance its plans. It would reinstate and increase the wealth tax, increase the inheritance tax, reimpose the exit tax on the wealthy who move their tax residency outside of France, and increase income tax and social tax payments for the highest earners. It would also eliminate some tax breaks and credits for businesses.

“The group’s budget will be balanced by the end of the term,” said far-left European Parliament member and senior member of the National Alliance Party, Manon Aubry.

How does this compare to Macron’s plans?

Both the far right and hard left are promising a radical break with Macron’s pro-business agenda, while blaming him and his government for a deficit that has ballooned to 5.5 percent.

Macron’s centrist coalition has pledged some small donations to help ease cost-of-living pressures but is sticking to its pledge not to raise taxes. Its campaign message is that it is the only financially responsible party.

Before the snap election, the government was looking to make another €10 billion in savings this year, after announcing €10 billion in cuts in January. She said she would need to find at least 20 billion euros next year.

“The left will cause capital flight, and the extreme right will cause a debt crisis,” Allianz chief economist Ludovic Soubran said.

Economic sovereignty!

A spokesman for the French right-wing Restoration Party, Jean Masiha, said in statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website:

There is no such thing as the extreme right.. It is a term that leftists talk about; In order to frighten the French people about the return of the “national right,” which demands French sovereignty and identity… This word of the extreme right is ideological propaganda for the leftist parties.

What is described as the extreme right, its demands boil down to political and economic sovereignty, identity, respect for the citizen, and the restoration of borders. Because globalization and decentralization led to the abolition of French borders…we are facing a kind of invasion by the African Pole into France, as 500,000 legal and illegal immigrants enter France annually.

There is no people in the world that can bear this pressure, and in the past and upcoming elections the French people express their dissatisfaction with its invasion, especially with the loss of identity. Due to the intensity of immigration (..).

Masiha spoke about the priority economic files in the context of the policies pursued by the right-wing parties, saying: “Supporting purchasing power is our first project. We will support the first 100 primary commodities for middle-income French people, in addition to reducing the prices of energy and electricity and everything that the French citizen needs, in addition to reducing oil and oil taxes.” “Electricity, and the departure from the standards of the electricity market in Europe, which leads to an electricity price for the French citizen much higher than the price if it were only national.”

He added: “We have nuclear energy that generates very cheap electricity, unlike Germany, which abandoned nuclear energy and is building its policies on coal again.”

Flabby economy

From Paris, the journalist, Nizar Al-Jalidi, confirms in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that:

Those who follow the French situation will find that the country is experiencing a flabby economy.

Debt is very high, the economic situation has not been promising for a long time, and Macron’s policies are very close to “obscene capital”.

Whatever the identity of the next government, there will be very big stakes and massive losses, as the social situation is dire, in addition to the political situation of France, and the loss of basic resources, especially from Africa, after the diplomatic loss.

Whatever the color of the next government, whether par excellence left-wing or extreme right-wing, it will need a very large injection of funds, and high reviews, especially in taking into account the purchasing power of the French citizen, as well as taking into account small enterprises and the situation of workers.

He adds: The country is living in a stifling economic situation and needs an earthquake or tsunami of economic policies, and perhaps the left is closer to the real economic project and returning France to its old orbit than the extreme right, or the “Macronist right,” which has no chance of succeeding in the elections.. The right The extremist builds policies solely on exclusion: the exclusion of the productive force, which is immigrants, according to Al-Jalidi.

He stated: “The leftist project remains the most realistic project, which has a lifeline for the French economy, which is dependent on princely pressure and French energy poverty.”

Key points of agreement and difference

On the other hand, the writer and analyst residing in France, Ali Al-Merhebi, explains in statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the intensity of media propaganda is increasing for all parties participating in the elections (which are divided into three sections: the extreme right, the center movement, and the left movement). “The issue will be decisive between two main parties: the extreme right and the radical left.”

He continued:

Regarding internal issues, especially economic ones, there are points on which both parties agree, and points on which they disagree.

They differ significantly from the proposals of the center-right or the movement led by Macron.

As for salaries, both parties call for raising their value, raising the minimum wage, and returning to the retirement age to 62 or 60 years before Macron raises it to 64 years.

Regarding tax policy, there are differences between the far-right and left-wing approaches.

Other points on which there is a sharp disagreement between them, and which are reflected economically, are the issue of immigrants and the Ukraine war. With regard to foreign immigrants, the left offers full rights to them, and understands the situation of refugees in France, while finding fair solutions for them, even for illegal ones.

While the extreme right demands the complete deportation of illegal immigrants, reconsidering the conditions of all refugees in France, and limiting the arrival of immigrants.

As for the war in Ukraine, and its financing from the French treasury, the far right says that it will, to some extent, maintain Kiev’s support without going too far in financial and military financing, and is completely opposed to what Macron stated regarding the possibility of sending French forces to Ukraine.

While the French left calls for negotiations with Russia, a sound resolution to the war, and the preservation of the national interests of Ukraine and Russia.

He added: There is a very important observation, which is that when political forces are in the opposition, the possibility of presenting electoral programs in a loose and broad manner is much greater than when they are in power, as the opposition has no commitments to state institutions, nor to regional or international institutions. Therefore, Al-Marabi explained that the opposition can present whatever it wants in its electoral programs, and even if the extreme right comes to power, it will change many of its views.