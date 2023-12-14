Miami is on the threshold of significant changes in the next two decades that will respond to adaptation to environmental challenges through technology. While predicting the future with certainty is impossible, artificial intelligence (AI) provides some trends and areas of development that experts consider when analyzing the possible scenario of Miami in the year 2042.

Given Miami's location and growing concerns about climate change, City likely to continue facing challenges related to sea level rise, according to technologies ChatGPT and bard. Urban planning and infrastructure could be adapted to address these issues, possibly with the implementation of coastal resilience strategies and engineering projects to protect the city from extreme weather events.

It is essential to note that AI projections are hypothetical and based on current trends. Miami's future will depend on a multitude of factorsincluding unforeseen events, political decisions and technological developments not yet imagined.

Urban planning and infrastructure could be adapted to address climate issues Photo: Image generated using Dall-E 3 AI technology

Artificial Intelligence predictions about the future of Miami