The Mexican team is getting closer to securing its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With the victory against Honduras, those led by coach Gerardo Martino depend on themselves to directly access the winter tournament. Also, despite not convincing and not playing well, they still have a chance of being seeded.
Although it is true that to qualify directly they depend on themselves, to be seeded they require a victory against El Salvador and a series of results that involve teams such as Portugal, Holland, Germany and the United States.
Mexico he needs Portugal, with his figure Cristiano Ronaldo, to lose in the reclassification against North Macedonia; in addition to Costa Rica defeating the country of stars and stripes, and the Netherlands drawing or losing their friendly game against Germany.
Until now, there are already 7 ready combinations of the 8 required, being qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, England, Spain and Argentina. If Portugal wins, it would slip in as the eighth, although the United States also looks to be able to be the seed for April 1.
For now, the Tricolor is already preparing for next Wednesday’s game when they face their counterpart from El Salvador on the field of the Azteca Stadium. You can enjoy the game at 7:00 p.m. and you can follow it through the signal of TUDN, Channel 5 and Tv Azteca.
