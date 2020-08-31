NUST MISIS has developed a new type of energy efficient devices – thermocells that convert heat into energy. This will allow the creation of portable batteries – they can be applied to almost any surface, including clothing to generate electricity directly from the surface of the body.

Thermoelectrics are now being studied all over the world. This is the name given to materials that convert heat into electricity. Only the heat itself is not converted into electricity, but the temperature difference. For technology to work, you need a contrast between something hot and something cold.

This is a fairly old area of ​​research, it has been developing since the end of the 19th century, and now it is considered one of the most promising areas of “green energy”. Differences in temperature potentials (so-called temperature gradients) surround us everywhere – for example, buildings heated in the sun, running transport, even the heat of the human body. The difficulty is that the use of such materials is limited by extremely low efficiency: modern thermoelectrochemical cells (thermocells) have a rather low output power. Scientists are now making efforts to find thermoelectric materials with improved properties. If the efficiency can be doubled or tripled, the technologies can be applied much more widely.

NUST MISIS scientists have found a solution to the problem by developing a new type of thermocell. They consist of metal oxide electrodes and an aqueous electrolyte. This combination increases the current while reducing the internal resistance of the cell. This gives an output power increase of 10-20 times compared to analogs.

“We have demonstrated the possibility of using a nickel oxide electrode based on hollow nickel microspheres in a thermocell,” says one of the authors of the work. Igor Burmistrov, leading expert of the Department of FTS & VTM, NUST MISIS… – The hypothetical Seebeck coefficient, a record for aqueous electrolytes, has been reached. In addition, we found a nonlinear change in current-voltage characteristics that is atypical for thermocells. It provides an increase in the efficiency of the device. “

The high value of the Seebeck coefficient, the researchers emphasize, will allow even the heat of the human body to be used as an energy source. There is another significant advantage of the new structure – the use of an aqueous electrolyte reduces the cost of production and increases the safety of the system.

In the future, scientists want to increase the output power by optimizing the composition of the electrode material and improving the design of the thermocell. In the future, it is possible to create a supercapacitor that would retain its charge for a long time.

“There is already a technology that allows the watch to be recharged from the contrast between the temperatures of the human body and the air. Obviously, this can be useful not only for tourists, but also for the military, who will be able to use electronic devices where there are no sources of energy. Skoltech professor, author of the method of computer prediction of crystal structures Artyom Oganov… – During the Great Patriotic War, Soviet partisans, being in the forests for weeks or even months, received electricity thanks to specially designed kettles with thermoelectric elements. When the kettle was hung over the fire, due to the temperature difference between the flame of the fire and the boiling soup, these elements generated electricity. It was enough to charge portable radios.

The technology can be used, for example, in cars. Imagine being able to capture the heat that machines release into the environment and turn it into electricity. The same can be done at CHP plants, which generate a lot of heat into the atmosphere. Thermoelectrics will generate electricity based on the temperature difference between these emissions and the environment. “