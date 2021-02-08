Oh dear, if only there had been more political leadership in the Corona crisis. Leadership, as the Americans and the British say. In the EU as well as in Germany. Because, speaking of leadership: For many reasons, one can think little or nothing of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson – but when it comes to vaccination, they have done it right, leaving no doubt about their will. Which makes it all the more painful.

So, just for a moment: on April 29th last year – mind you – “Bloomberg” reported on “Operation Warp Speed”, with which then President Trump wants to get a vaccine as soon as possible. $ 8.3 billion will be invested to get the United States a working vaccine.

On May 17, 2020, Premier Johnson ordered 100 million cans for Great Britain from Astrazeneca, the USA followed suit and secured 300 million. In return, they are supporting the company with the equivalent of one billion euros.

And Germany? The EU? Health Minister Jens Spahn drummed up colleagues of the EU for a vaccination union early in May – but was called back by Chancellor Angela Merkel. She wants the vaccine order to be handed over to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

No sooner said than done, with the result that – just for example – Biontech / Pfizer made the EU an offer to buy 500 million vaccine doses in July 2020. But she doesn’t respond with an order, but only comes four months later, in November, and only wants a good 300 million cans. The British, on the other hand, order 30 million cans immediately, the USA even 600 million cans.

What if Spahn didn’t have to write a submissive letter?

Winfried Kretschmann, Baden-Württemberg’s Green Minister-President, is absolutely right to support demands from the FDP that the Bundestag will soon deal with an error analysis. Because quite a few have been made domestically and in Europe, as has meanwhile – unfortunately – turned out. Far too little money, in comparison, was made available far too late; and then it felt like it took forever for the EU to take action.

What would have been possible if Chancellor Merkel, instead of demanding a submissive letter to von der Leyen from Minister Spahn, had supported his initiative? Or if she had personally made it unmistakably clear to the President of the Commission what she expected in return for her accommodation: Action, immediately.

If the argument had been that the money was too scarce, 2.7 billion would not have been enough, Merkel could have thrown herself in the breach for six more from the German budget. To set the pace yourself, keyword warp.

A kind of interim financing, based on the motto: I’ll get the money back during the consultations. Or to declare it as a donation, because Germany is always accused of benefiting the most from Europe and then giving too little (back) for it.

To be a good European and at the same time a hands-on head of government are not mutually exclusive. And leadership like, shall we say, Helmut Schmidt, either. Or from Helmut Kohl. Or leadership, if you look to America and no longer Donald Trump, but Joe Biden. It promises 150 million vaccinations in its first 100 days; that’s a quick announcement. Now it is what it is. Angela Merkel on the home stretch of her chancellorship is no longer changing; it no longer changes the situation either.