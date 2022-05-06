Rapper Will.i.am has a thing for cars. What that something is is difficult to describe. It is a combination of the urge to adapt, a dash of creativity, a bit of bad taste, a ‘cannot exist’ mentality and undoubtedly a lot of hobby. For more than ten years, the rapper has had cars modified with very different results. This Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door with G-class nose is his latest project.

He already had a Delorean and a VW Beetle converted under the name IAMAUTO for gross amounts. The Beetle even got a V8 engine. Miraculously, Lexus was charmed by this and let the rapper tackle a Lexus NX. This was even still on the AutoRAI fair, when it still existed. The rapper recently started working with a Tesla and apparently that was reason enough for Mercedes to invite the rapper for coffee.

The car is in Miami

In Miami, where the GP is this weekend, Mercedes pulled the curtain on the latest project. None other than West Coast Customs (exactly the wrong coast, indeed) was allowed to carry out the project. There will be a documentary of the entire process called The Flip. Unfortunately we didn’t get any news that – your boy X to the Z – Xzibit is presenting it.

Will.i.am has had the nose of a G-class fitted to the AMG GT 4-door. And although it is not exactly right, we still think it has something cool. He does need braces with that overbite. The four doors were reduced to two large suicide-doors. Who doesn’t love that? On the hood you see the air scoops of the Mercedes SLS. There are no interior photos yet, although the inside still looks quite modest in the photos.

A charity

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door with G-class nose is not just a marketing thing. With the project, Mercedes and Will.i.am want to draw attention to the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) project. It is a project to give people in poverty the opportunity to learn things in order to help them find a job and a better life.