Bruno Pavani

06/30/2023 – 8:08 am

With social networks, any worker has the opportunity to speak more openly about their routine, including at work.

Expert addresses memes about the work week and how employees pass messages from them;

Monday is the day employees are on a slow pace;

Friday is the most anticipated day.

The days of the week gained labels on the networks such as “second minimum” and “sextou” and workers created a kind of concepts, slang and nicknames to characterize each day of the week worked.

“From ‘minimum monday’ to ‘sextou’, several terms have appeared on the internet created by the workers themselves for them to demonstrate how sincerely they feel in the organizational environment. A healthy dialogue is being opened in fun and spontaneous ways between those involved through posts, memes, etc, but which, in the end, has a basis in truth and cannot be ignored”, analyzes the CEO of Trilha Carreira Interativa , Bruno Martins.

For the expert, these are signs that employees are giving management about how they feel in the work environment, even in the virtual context, and managers need to take this into account.

“Like all changes in the labor market, adjustments to workers’ routines have been made in all phases of industrial revolutions and must continue in the age of digitalization as well. Whoever is strategic can give a creative response,” he says.

Corporate week from the point of view of the worker on the internet:

minimum monday – It comes from the English term “bare minimum monday”. Movement initiated by Australian executive Maria Jo Mayes. After the weekend, this is the first working day when employees feel less productive and still have a slow pace. Their idea is to have a quieter day, with fewer meetings and a space dedicated to self-care in order to reduce anxiety, generated by the “Sunday night crisis”.

super tuesday – After the employee has postponed Monday’s appointments, that is considered the most important day at work. That’s when you need to catch up, without the possibility of extending the deadline. You have to work to do what you didn’t do ‘yesterday’.

Fourth – It’s still called ‘Wednesday’, no nicknames. Despite marking the middle of the week, it’s the time to keep productivity high and be able to leave work on time because it’s football day and the firm’s HH (happy hour).

Almost Friday – Thursday is also known as the new Friday. Everyone is already making, or not, plans for the weekend, and thinking about the upcoming break.

