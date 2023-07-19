Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

In the case there are medicines for one’s own pathologies and a kit for any eventuality (intestinal disorders, sore throat or back, allergies). How to transport them, in the torrid heat, to prevent them from losing effectiveness. Better sea or mountain? Vaccinations before leaving for abroad

Which drugs take with you when you leave for vacation? As store and transport them safely even in scorching temperatures? If you suffer from chronic diseases (cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, hypertension and others), may it be necessary – and in which cases – to remodulate the therapies taken? Here are some healthy travel tipswith the help of the experts.

Medicines for their own pathologies First of all, those who habitually take medicines for chronic diseases must continue to do so, as underlined once again by Dr. Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simmg): therapies prescribed by the doctor they must not be suspended or modified independently; if, for example, a person who hires high blood pressure medications in the summer it has a remarkable lowering of pressure you must talk to your doctor, who will evaluate the eventual adjustment of therapy antihypertensive. useful, then, above all if you go abroad, bring a supply of necessary medicines with you for the duration of the stay away from home

and also a reminders about the diseases you suffer from and the medicines you take.

Is the sea or the mountains better for health? Better go by the sea or in the mountains? You can choose the type of holiday you like Cricelli clarifies. cwho suffers from heart or respiratory diseasehowever, must remember that in the high mountains there is less oxygenso it is recommended to do not go beyond 1,200 meters or, anyway, it goes ask your doctor carer who, based on the patient’s conditions, tell what it can do and what precautions to take.

Kit to cure small ailments Even on vacation ailments or annoyances can occur such as, for example, intestinal disorders, insect bites, small wounds, a sudden sore throat or back because of sudden changes in temperature between rooms with air conditioning and external heat. Just in case useful bring along some over-the-counter or doctor-prescribed medicationsespecially if you go to a place where there is no nearby pharmacy or doctor to prescribe medicines.

In these cases, advises Cricelli, the medicine case should not lack antipyretic (for fever), analgesic, antidiarrheal drugs if you go to countries where there is a high risk of diarrhea, be prepared for stomach acheproducts to counteract motion sickness

if you suffer from air or sea sickness or car sickness, disinfectant, plasters, gauze, insect repellents and products to be applied in case of sting, antihistamine in case of allergic reactions. Severe allergy sufferers, who are at risk of anaphylactic shock, must not forget theadrenaline underlines Cricelli.

Storage and transport of medicines How to store and transport medicines in the heat

? In general, medicines should be kept in therefresh and dry places, at a temperature not higher than 25 degrees. Some drugsInstead, they should be placed in the fridge. In any case, recalls Marco Pistis, full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Cagliari and member of the Italian Society of Pharmacology: indications given in the leaflet. In case of long journeys and very high temperatures good rule transport medicines in a thermal container; in any case they don’t work never left on the dashboard or in the car drawer, no they go take you to the beach.

preferable, then, to bring on the go solid formulations (tablets rather than syrups) less susceptible to high temperatures.

At home how to store medicines in conditions of extreme heat? If the temperatures I’m really excessive Yes they can put in the refrigerator

to prevent them from degrading and losing their effectiveness putting your health at risk advises Professor Pistis.

Drugs and sun exposure Some drugs, if exposed to UV rays, cause skin reactions. To verify this, you can read the leaflet (which must always be worn, even on holiday) or ask your doctor.

Infectious diseases: how to prevent them if you go to some countries How to reduce the risk of infection while on holiday abroad? Useful advice is given by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) (information can be found on the site). First, before departure, fine consult your Local Health Authority which I will indicate vaccinations recommended (or mandatory) depending on the destination chosen. For example, the yellow fever vaccine, rCompulsorily required to access various countries in Africa and South America where the disease is endemicmust be done at least ten days before leaving. then it is essential to adopt prevention measures which: hand hygiene throughout the day; drink only water (and drinks) bottled and sealed to be used also for brushing the teeth; if the water is not drinkable, it should be consumed only after having boiled it; eat well cooked food; before consuming raw fruits and vegetables, must be washed thoroughly with safe water.

By plane, fly safely Does air travel pose health risks? It should be remembered that less oxygen is available at high altitudes. For this reason, Dr. Cricelli clarifies, there could be contraindications to flying for those suffering from heart or respiratory disease: before leaving well ask your doctor whether your health conditions allow you to travel and how to do it safely.

Anyone who crosses multiple time zones could experience the effects of jet lag for a few days, starting with sleep disturbances. To alleviate them, you can resort to some measures or treatments which help the body to get used to the new sleep-wake rhythm.