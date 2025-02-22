Dreaming what flights or fleets is one of the most common dreams that people usually share. We all dream, even if we do not remember, as the doctor maintains Manuel Sans Segarrathat defines dreams as “lightning” and “metaphors of emotional and emotional situations that you have lived during the day.”

In a recent interview at the Pódcast I have a planthe prestigious Spanish doctor explained that, in general terms, there are “two types of sleep: the Normal dream and lucid sleepin which you are aware of the dream. ”

As indicated by Dr. Sans Segarra, “the dream is done In the REM phasewhich is when there are eye movements in the slower neural activity phase. “

However, the doctor and disseminator has also pointed out that “there are dreams, in predetermined people and that they have ease, that They manifest their supraconcia“That would be the case of”dreams of people flyingthat they have the feeling that they are flying “, where” it has been seen that it has a very close relationship with supraconcia, it is a dream that manifests supraconcience activity. “

“It is not like that, but there is certain types of sleep That it has been seen that it has a certain relationship with manifestations of supraconcia, and one of them is the feeling of flying, “added the doctor.

“Dream is a physiological activity, we have to do it, and normally it is Expression or reflection of mood and emotional situations that we have lived during our state of vigil in beta waves. But some, I repeat, are expression or have to do with supraconcia, “he insisted, as in the case of dreaming that you fly.

Dr. Sans Segarra, which in 2024 published the book Supracciencia exists. Life after lifein which he speaks of the phenomenon of experiences close to death (ECM), he has also talked about the meaning of life, at 81. “I have never thought that life is short. I live the day, the momentand every day when I wake up, the first thing I do is give thanks. One more day, perfect. I know that I have my way and when I have done it, I have the responsibility I have, I will leave. So what I do is that I live the moment, I do not think about how long I can live, I am not worried in the least, “he said.

Therefore, the doctor has recommended “living the moment intensely”: “thinks that Life is always the same, it’s tomorrow, late, night. It is we who put surnames: weeks, days, parties … planetary life is always the same and our life every day is the same. What I try is to live the moment, the day and above all be authenticdo what I, in my interior, I feel and think that I must do, “he concludes.