Knowing how to detect a wasp honeycomb is a vital issue. And, in addition to generating restlessness in a large percentage of the Spanish population, could represent a potential risk in multiple cases. Especially in our homes, where security is essential.

Now, why does this appear in our house? Well then, may be due to several circumstancesbut there is probably something in our homes that attracts them to ‘ride his den’. And they are insects that always look for places safe, protected, quiet and from which they have easy access to their food.

That is, they prefer roofs, high corners or ranches rarely frequented. Sites that also translate into a refuge against wind, rain and predators. As if that were not enough, they are ideal for Maintain the right temperature that your larvae need to survive.

Spiritually, it is linked to positive concepts. As they are born in spring mainly, their symbolism is related to The new beginnings. And not only that: they are a good omen at home because They reflect the strengthening of family ties.

It also is related to concepts such as socialization, community or teamwork, friendship, love very true and the empowerment to take the first steps or have initiatives in some life project.

If it appears in our house it is advisable to keep calm and continue The next steps:

Identify the species of wasps . Some species may be more dangerous or aggressive than others.

. Some species may be more dangerous or aggressive than others. Do not bother the honeycomb . This could trigger an aggressive response from insects.

. This could trigger an aggressive response from insects. Wear protective clothing . If we decide to approach for some reason, it is advisable to wear adequate protective clothing.

. If we decide to approach for some reason, it is advisable to wear adequate protective clothing. Avoid striking colors and odors . The use of colonies, perfumes and other strong products around the wasps should be avoided, since it could attract them.

. The use of colonies, perfumes and other strong products around the wasps should be avoided, since it could attract them. Call professionals to ‘end’ with it. They are those who have enough knowledge to execute this process quickly and safely.