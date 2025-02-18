The lizardsas we all know, they are vertebrate animals that are characterized by being a large group. Moreover, it is estimated that There are more than 5,000 speciesdifferent from each other – not only with respect to its size and shape – and with Great colored ranges.

As a general rule, they have a body covered with scales, with four limbs or legs and a tailwhich on numerous occasions can detach to entertain their predators and be able to flee. Some even have the great regenerative capacity of the tail, but Not all.

Surprisingly, there are households full of lizards at this time of year. Hence, several people have asked on social networks what is the true meaning of this unpublished fact. From an ecological point of viewits presence shows a natural balance, since they help control pests such as ants or mosquitoes.

In many cultures, they are also considered that bring good luck and symbolize regeneration or protection. Of all of them, the most common reasons why lizards appear at home are the following:

Refuge search. They need fresh and dark places during summer heat or in cold climates during the winter. The houses provide a safe shelter and a stable temperature. Presence of insects. They usually live in places where there are mosquitoes, ants or spiders, since they are part of their diet. Humidity. They require certain levels of humidity to maintain your healthy skin. Access through cracks. They are small and can enter through cracks in doors and windows or any other access available.

For avoid Attract lizards, experts recommend the sealing of cracks (inspect the home in search of holes in walls, windows and doors), moisture control (repair any water leak) and external lighting (make sure the exterior lights do not attract insects).