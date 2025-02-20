WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in the world, and in Spain it is the favorite platform since more than 33 million Spaniards use it almost daily. Whether in the personal environment to talk to family or friends, or even in the professional, the finishing app is the most used resource to communicate.

This has led to WhatsApp as part of our day to day, and it is the means with which we speak at all hours and of all forms (messages, audios, video calls …) with the people of our environment.

A large part of the APP success is all forms of communication it offers, because although it was born as a messaging app, WhatsApp offers multiple forms of it, from audio messages, called, video calls, in addition to allowing photos and Videos

One of these favorite formats among users are undoubtedly audios or voice messagessince they allow you to send a spoken message that for many cases is the most effective and comfortable way to tell something to a person. Nevertheless, Audios are almost as dear as they hate, Because there are many people who send authentic podcast of several minutes telling you something.

At the same time there are other people who use audios for everything, even for a two -words message like a “good morning”, something that more than one can get tired and even angerbut what you might not know is that Just answering audios through WhatsApp can be related to your personality.

What does it mean that a person only answers you with audios on WhatsApp, according to psychology?

And this is not a random It has a psychological explanation that betray how we are as people and reveals deep aspects about our personality. According to psychology, responding to all messages with audios may point out that This person is outgoing and communicative and who prefer to express themselves orally instead of writing.

It may also be that Feel Need for closeness when speaking with youbecause audios transmit a more personal and close tone than text messages, which can be important for these people. Although in some cases, the excessive use of audios It can be a sign of egocentrism, since the person may prefer to listen to themselves speaking.

It is also possible that this person simply He prefers to communicate through audios because it is more comfortable and fast than writing. They may feel that they express themselves better orally or that He saves them time because they consider that they are very busy.

That said, it is important to keep in mind that these are just some of the features that people who only answer with audios on WhatsApp can have. Each person is different and there may be other reasons why they prefer to communicate in this way.