¿Who has not forgotten the name of a new person who has just presented at work? ¿And the friend of the institute that has not seen a long time, but that he has casually encountered her on the street? ¿And from the neighbor? Almost with total security, it is something that has happened to everyone.

And it’s not bad. Although sometimes it can be associated with lack of attention or memory problems. According to several psychologists, the main reason is that proper names present characteristics that make them more difficult to remember compared to other terms. The brain is designed to recognize faces, but not to retain the names that follow it.

In depth

“Humans are quite good at the time of recognize faces that we have seen before, and there is an evolutionary reason for it, “he said bluntly The teacher of psychology David Luddenof Georgia Gwinnett Collegein an article published in Psychology Today.

This is because facial recognition is A determining mechanism In social interaction, which has led to our brain developing specialized structures for this function. However, remembering names is a different procedure. And above all, more complex.

More details

Apparently, the names No They have, as a general rule, a logical connection with the person, which makes them much more complicated to retain with respect to other types of current panorama data, such as They can be physical characteristics or professions.

While a word like “sweeper“Evokes a clear image in the mind, a name like”Elena“It does not contribute anything about its bearer. Another of the reasons that stand out is that the names No have synonym. And when someone does not remember a word, it usually appears to another with similar meaning to continue the conversation.

Something that does not happen in this area, of course. The last factor that must be taken into account is the context in which the name is learned: It is much easier to remember names when they are located in a significant or emotionally relevant context.