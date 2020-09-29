It’s showdown, cameras and microphones capture everything: facial expressions, gestures, posture, every deep breath, every sigh, smile, shake of the head, nervousness. There is no escape.

Because the climax of the American presidential election campaign is imminent. The “Super Bowl” of politics: This Tuesday in Cleveland, in the US state of Ohio, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet for the first time. The nation is watching. The first TV debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton four years ago tuned in to 84 million viewers. The record could be broken this time.

Another record is sure to be broken. The incumbent is 74 years old and the challenger is 77 years old. Two very old, white men are vying for power. Who will be the most powerful man in the world in the next four years? It’s about nothing less.

Trump’s strength: its bad image. The vernacular says: Once the reputation has been ruined, it is quite uninhibited. Trump’s supporters know everything that is spread about him – the unexplained relationship with Russia, sexism and racism, his lies, his quick-tempered temperament, the matter of taxes. And they don’t mind. You hold on to him. The Republicans stand united behind him. White, evangelical, male churchgoers as well. Obviously nothing can shake this loyalty. What does a Trump use to unmask himself in a television debate? It will be difficult.

Trump’s weakness: his response to the corona pandemic. The President flipped back and forth. For a long time he refused to wear a mask, the virus was no worse than the flu, he said, and spread crude theories about drugs, vaccines and the risk of infection. That quickly took revenge. More than 200,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. The US is one of the hardest hit countries by the virus.

Biden’s strength: his clean image. Empathy, trust, integrity: When it comes to questions of character, the challenger gets good values ​​in surveys. Again and again he stood by the side of the victims, whether of natural disasters, racism or unemployment. America should become decent again: This is Biden’s alternative to Trump’s MAGA (“Make America Great Again”).

Voters don’t just want to know who they are voting out

Biden’s weakness: his old age. Sometimes he seems unfocused, doesn’t finish his sentences, talks confused. Perhaps that is why his public appearances were rare. Biden wants people not to talk about him, but rather about Trump’s “miserable record”. But that is a risky strategy. Voters not only want to know who they are voting out, but also who is running them.

In the TV debate it should 90 minutes on six topics go: the Supreme Court, specifically about the successor to the liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died just over a week ago; the corona pandemic; the economy; Racism and the ongoing violence in many cities after the death of George Floyd; about Trump and Biden’s previous political record; and finally, the integrity of the presidential election itself. Trump has so far avoided the question of whether he will recognize the result of the election. Because the format of the debate is rather rigid – the moderator asks, the candidates answer for two minutes each – it depends on the details. The first basic rule is: the how beats the what. Appearance is more important than content.

The second basic rule is: Whoever presented himself better than was expected of him wins. In this regard, Trump had developed a nifty strategy. For weeks he cursed Biden as old, senile and erratic, until the image of “Sleepy Joe” stuck in the mind. Then he turned around and attested the Democrat to be a good speaker. How does that fit together? Quite simply: If Biden should appear alert and alert in the TV debate, he was doped by stimulating drugs, Trump speculates. So no matter how it turns out, in the end the US President wants to be able to say: I was right.

Biden: Trump is like Goebbels

In turn, Biden, who had avoided attacking Trump directly for a long time, went on the offensive last Saturday. Trump is a bit like Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, he said in an interview. “You tell a lie long enough, repeat it, repeat it – and ultimately it counts as general knowledge.” Trump, the dangerous demagogue and notorious liar: This characterization is intended to provide the sounding board for all statements made by the incumbent.

Trump will try to portray himself as an assertive doer who puts America’s enemies in their place, is not afraid of confrontation and, above all, has made the country economically strong again. To this day, Trump scores very well in surveys when it comes to business literacy.

He criticizes the leadership in China for the fact that the corona pandemic thwarted his plans in this regard. The central accusation against his opponents will be that they tend to the left, do not distance themselves from violent demonstrators, and weaken America internally and externally.

Only five percent of voters are still undecided

Above all, Biden wants Trump to beat himself. He relies on its consistently low popularity ratings. Biden has to appear focused and speak directly to the Americans. He must not allow himself to be provoked or arouse suspicion to be too old for office. His main accusation against Trump will be that he failed in the fight against Covid-19 and is a danger to American democracy.

Who will win, who will lose? The third basic rule is: This is mainly decided by the spin doctors, the artists in the media, the users of social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. On Twitter in particular, comments are made continuously during the broadcast. The own candidate is shamelessly praised, the opposing candidate mercilessly put down. Everyone tries to get a wavering audience on their side.

But does the audience fluctuate? Only five percent of voters are still undecided. The vast majority have long since passed their judgment. Five percent? That doesn’t sound like much. But if you look at the survey distances between Trump and Biden in the “battleground states”, you will quickly notice: These five percent can decide the election.