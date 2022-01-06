LEJ Brouwer (right) and Harald Bohr (left) during the International Congress of Mathematicians held in Zurich in 1932

From the ancient Greek geometricians, who says mathematics says proof. A proof is a reasoning that, from principles or axioms that are considered correct, allows to deduce a result or theorem. Proofs are the glue that holds math together. But what are the valid demo methods? That is, in what ways can you get from the axioms to the results? This question underwent a radical turn exactly a century ago. In the happy 1920s, two mathematicians, David Hilbert and LEJ Brouwer, they discussed the validity of one of the methods of demonstration in vogue (called reduction to the absurd) and with this they entered the field of philosophy.

It had all started more than three decades ago. In 1888, a young Hilbert had stunned his contemporaries by solving an algebraic problem (gordan’s problem) in such a novel way that it made Paul Gordan himself, who had proposed the problem, exclaim: “This is not mathematics! It’s theology! ” Instead of looking for the solution to the problem, Hilbert showed that he could not have no solution. His test was not constructive. It was existential. It did not directly offer the solution to the problem, but rather indirectly demonstrated that if there were not, there would be a contradiction.

It was a reasoning by reduction to the absurd. To show that a mathematical proposition is true, it is proved that if it were not, a contradiction would be deduced (an absurdity), so it must be true. The method, already used by Euclid, was not unanimously accepted by the mathematical community.

The dispute confronted two forms of mathematical doing. On the one hand, the constructive vision, typical of the 19th century, which necessarily went through the construction of the mathematical object whose existence we want to demonstrate. On the other, existential, a trend that would prevail in the twentieth century, and where the word exist has no other meaning than to be exempt from contradiction. Existential proofs report that there is a hidden treasure in the world, but they do not discover its location.

Brouwer held that this kind of reasoning was responsible for the paradoxes that plagued mathematics since the late nineteenth century. The Dutch mathematician realized that existential proofs by reduction to the absurd were based on a logical principle unquestioned since Aristotle formulated it: the principle of the exclusive third. This establishes that, for any mathematical proposition, either this is true, or its negation is, since any third option is excluded.

Thus, the method of reduction to the absurd deduces the truth of a proposition from the fact that its negation cannot be true. However, for Brouwer, this principle was not a philosophical truth and proving the falsity of the negation of a statement does not guarantee that it is true, as if there were no other option. Because there is another possibility: there are statements that are neither true nor false. For example, since we do not know whether the decimal expression for the number π contains twenty consecutive zeros, Brouwer would say that the proposition “the decimal expansion of π contains twenty consecutive zeros” is neither true nor false. For this mathematician, affirming the truth of a statement is giving a constructive proof of it, so that, if we cannot prove that π contains or does not contain twenty zeros in a row, the proposition is neither true nor false today. The exclusive third principle may be valid for a higher being, who knows the entire decimal sequence of π at a glance and knows whether the proposition is true or false, but it is not true for human logic.

In the 1920s, these two philosophies of mathematics –Brouwer’s intuitionism and Hilbert’s formalism– fought for the soul of each mathematician, while their promoters engaged in a crude controversy not without cheap blows, and that Einstein called “war of toads and mice.”

In 1921, the mathematician Hermann Weyl, a disciple of Hilbert, published an article entitled On the new crisis in the foundations of mathematics, where he prophesied the advent of a revolution in the way of doing mathematics at the hand of Brouwer. Hilbert compared the affair to a coup by a philosopher disguised as a mathematician.

Brouwer attempted to reconstruct the mathematics without appealing to the exclusive third principle, but the result threw out multiple classical theorems. This too high price determined that most mathematicians, including Weyl, ended up distancing themselves from the intuitionistic mathematics. As Hilbert said, taking away from the mathematician the method of proof by reduction to the absurd is like forbidding the astronomer to use the telescope or the boxer to use his fists.

Carlos M. Madrid Married is a researcher at the Gustavo Bueno Foundation.

Coffee and theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Editing and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.