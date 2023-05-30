We have already played 18 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to shape themselves to be able to have a good tournament, with a River Plate that marks the way.
In the last game of date 18 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate entered the field of José Amalfitani to face Vélez Sarsfield. In an even game and of wholesale emotions, the final score was draw 2-2. His immediate pursuer San Lorenzo he had fallen early on Sunday against Barracas Central, so the point is not bad for “Millionaire”, who leads him 41 to 35.
Next, we will review what each one has left in the championship that ranks third workshops, who beat Argentinos Juniors at home, and adds 34 units, two more than Estudiantes, who brought a point from Córdoba vs Instituto. Rosario Central and Defense and Justice have 30. Nine dates are missing.
What matches does River have left?
Date 19: local vs. Defending
Date 20: visitor vs. Banfield
Date 21: local vs. Institute
Date 22: visitor vs. central barracks
Date 23: local vs. Colon
Date 24: visitor vs. San Lorenzo
Date 25: local vs. Students
Date 26: visitor vs. Central Rosary
Date 27: local vs. racing
What games does San Lorenzo have left?
Date 19: local vs. Colon
Date 20: local vs. Central Cordoba
Date 21: visitor vs. Students
Date 22: local vs. Central Rosary
Date 23: visitor vs. racing
Date 24: local vs. River
Date 25: visitor vs. Argentine Juniors
Date 26: local vs. belgrano
Date 27: visitor vs. Tiger
What games do Talleres have left?
Date 19: visitor from Tigre
Date 20: local Arsenal
Date 21: visitor from Lanús
Date 22: local Godoy Cruz
Date 23: Sarmiento’s visitor
Date 24: local union
Date 25: Hurricane visitor
Date 26: local gymnastics
Date 27: visitor to Newell’s
