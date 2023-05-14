Healthy motorcycling

The Le Mans Sprint of the MotoGP class was an enjoyable race to say the least and the merit is mainly of the duel that saw the protagonists Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. The reigning world champion and the eight-time world champion returning to the saddle of a Honda who is going through a decidedly complicated period at a technical level fought with no holds barred.

On the occasion of one of Marquez’s attacks on the Dunlop esses, there was also a slight contact between the Spanish rider and Bagnaia, a ‘shoulder’ which aroused an angry gesture from Pecco towards Marquez. At the end of the race which however saw the Ducati rider finish in third place ahead of Marc Marquez (fifth at the finish behind Luca Marini as well) both Marquez and Bagnaia declared that from their point of view racing must be like this, it is the previous one from Jerez that saw Bagnaia penalized for being wrongnot the contained fairings staged yesterday in France.

“I don’t want a penalty for Marquez. I enjoyed the duel with him and it wasn’t aggressive overtaking”, Francesco Bagnaia told the Spanish media at the end of the Le Mans Sprint. The two also exchanged some impressions from a distance while Marquez was about to have the post-race interview with Sky Sports Italy. “I don’t understand why they penalized me in Jerez, it should be like this“said Bagnaia, meaning that the intervention of the Commissioners in Spain was not necessary. “For me yes”replied Marquez who, as he later reiterated on live TV shortly after, would only penalize himself in Portimao at the start of the season in which absurd penalties have flocked above all on the Jerez weekend.

The one who enjoyed the duel between Bagnaia and Marquez most of all was Brad Binder, who also took advantage of the jabs between the two to stab them in one fell swoop, going from fourth to second position, which he then maintained until the finish line. “Where were you on the first lap”? Jorge Martin asked the South African. “I think fifth or sixth – his answer – I saw Bagnaia and Marquez doing fairing”. “Now we can“concluded the Pramac rider.