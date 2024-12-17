There are two weeks left until 2024 reaches its expected end, but the final stretch of the year has revealed the relationship between Ana Mena and Óscar Casas. The couple, who was caught looking very sweet by the cameras of the program Party by Emma García, and they met during the filming of the film Idol which finished filming very recently. A film in which the protagonists live an intense love story.

Although the publication of these images has given free rein to comments and some suggest that it could be a strategy to promote the film, sources close to the actor affirm 20 minutes that it is an incipient idyll, but that it could become something more serious, “but that publicity never hurts in cases like this.”

The same sources indicate that they wanted “face this new relationship discreetly”, without hiding, but neither wanting to show himself publicly, which is why the issuance of the photographs has been a complete surprise. Of course, as this newspaper has learned, none of his brothers were aware of this relationship, so Mario Casas’ reaction when he saw the photograph of the kiss was totally spontaneous.

It is not the first time that Óscar Casas leaves a filming paired. After ending his relationship with the actress Candela González, he himself told me in an interview for 20 minutes what love meant in his life.

“I think that couples and relationships are changing a lot, that is indisputable, but I don’t think that new generations run away from love. There is no less love, it is different. Love is freer now. And that is positive. I also tell you that love is such a strong feeling that, although they may tell you that it is old, if you fall in love with someone, that is above everything and what society imposes,” he alleged.