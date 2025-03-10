When we put on makeup one of the problems we face most is to get our skin looks smooth and without marksespecially with the passing of the hours the appearance of the pores is being increasingly evident. In fact, in many cases so that this does not happen, we must resort to Use of mattifying powders.

Of course, it is also essential not to have problems with our makeup choosing a base that adapts to the needs of our skin and we get the desired effect. In addition, in a good process of makeup you have to choose good products both before using the base and later.

To help us achieve the goal of achieving smooth skin and without Dilated pores appear With the passage of time, the famous makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury wanted to share by her friend Kate Moss her makeup trick to show off without imperfections.

How Kate Moss looks that impeccable face always

The famous Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury She has had her friend Kate Moss to show the tricks so that the skin of the English exmodel always looks smooth.

To raise any makeup Charlotte Tilbury only uses two of your brand’s most successful brand products for how well they work. With them you will get a scandal skin from first now to night.

Winning fixative products

As we said Charlotte Tilbury uses Two fixersone as the first or prebase of makeup and another use once you already have all your face makeup and that everything is well fixed. These are the two products that you will have to add to your routine when making makeup to get a smooth face and without open pores, an expert word.

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray by Charlotte Tilbury. Courtesy.

He Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray by Charlotte Tilburyit is used as a first and has a moisturizing effect It is water resistant, so that it prepares the skin for makeup and sets it up to 16 hours. It is a delicate aroma spray, durable effect and a magical beauty enhancer. (Price: 36 euros).

Then Charlotte Tilbury applies in strategic areas of Kate Moss makeup the Airbrush Flawless Finishwhich are a mattifying powders ideal to retouch a magical makeup. The Makeup maker, specifically, applies them on the sides of the exmodel nose.

Airbrush Flawless Finish by Charlotte Tilbury. Courtesy.

These mattifying powders Airbrush Flawless Finish by Charlotte Tilbury They arose when the star makeup artist realized that there was no product with the formula and the appropriate finishes So that anyone could enjoy smooth skin and without visible pores, but did not exist, so he knew he had to create it and did so. Do you want to try them? (Price in Sephora: 51.99 euros).





