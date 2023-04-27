Humans are missing 10,032 pieces of DNA in regions of the genome that are missing from all other mammals, including their closest relatives, the hominids. The elimination of this genetic information would have happened in the course of the evolution of the species. A good part of these missing elements would be related, according to the scientists who have detected them, with the regulation of the neurological system and cognition. This is one of the many results of an ambitious international project that has compared the genomes of 240 species of placental mammals, from shrews to whales to humans.

Each living being has its self-replicating and hereditary DNA, which functions as an instruction book for creating molecules in the body, such as proteins. And each species has its own book. With the aim of having all the genomes of all species one day, more than a decade ago the Zoonomy Project. This Thursday they have made their grand premiere before the rest of the scientific community; in a special published in Science, have revealed a dozen parallel investigations in which they have compared the genome of 240 species of placental mammals from different angles of science. By lining them up, they were looking for continuities, differences, what makes bears hibernate, rats don’t have cancer or whales are so long-lived. Also what makes humans so particular in the tree of life.

One of the works, led by scientists from the broad institute, a joint agency of Harvard University and MIT and Yale University, all in the United States, looked at so-called highly conserved genetic regions. These are portions of the genome that do not vary (or do so minimally) between individuals and also between species. And if they don’t, it’s because they have to fulfill really important functions. But what these researchers have discovered is that humans have had 10,032 deletions in these regions, deletions that have not occurred in other species, nor among other hominids. The vast majority are very short sequences, of a few base pairs (in DNA there are four bases or nucleotides, adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine that combine in pairs). And its functions are unknown.

Steven Reilly, a Yale professor of genetics and co-author of this study, says in an email that “deletions are especially enriched to function in the brain.” Although much of the missing genetic material would be related to genes involved in neuronal and cognitive functions, another portion “has to do with metabolic tissues, such as fat cells and the liver, as well as digestive tissues,” adds Reilly. One aspect that the authors highlight is that many of the deleted bits of DNA would have been in regulatory elements, which would control the turning on, off or enrichment of certain genes.

“When thinking about groundbreaking roles for new phenotypic abilities in humans, many scientists, including us!, might think that our DNA would encode new instructions with new genes. Surprisingly, we found that deletions can also generate something new,” says the Yale scientist. “The idea is that evolution is tinkering with the fundamental building blocks and instructions shared among all mammals to give us our unique traits,” he adds. What is striking, even “humbling”, as Reilly puts it, is that the huge phenotypic difference between humans and chimpanzees, for example, is due to just a few changes. “Deleting just one or two DNA bases could either delete a repressor sequence, leading to increased gene expression, or delete a base that doesn’t fit well in an activator. [de un gen], would lead to improved gene expression. Amazingly, we see this 30% of the time, where a deletion increases the activity of the gene, rather than suppressing it.”

“Some of these things that we value so much are the result of a molecular blur” Irene Gallego, evolutionary biologist at the University of Melbourne, Australia

The evolutionary biologist from the University of Melbourne (Australia) Irene Gallego agrees in highlighting this work among the eleven published Science in this special about the Zoonomy Project. “It highlights the tendency that we sometimes have to think of evolution as a linear process and always directed towards a specific goal, as if humans were the great milestone of this progress,” he says in an email. “But that it is both mutations and deletions that contribute to the phenotypes that characterize us as a species, for me it adds a certain degree of humility about what we think of ourselves, since some of these things that we value so much are the consequence of a molecular blur!” he adds. For Gallego, the fact that both deletions and mutations in highly conserved regions of the human genome, which is being investigated in another of the works, “could lead them to acquire a new function, highlights the complexity and plasticity of the genome and its regulation.”

For Arcadi Navarro, professor of Genetics at Pompeu Fabra University and one of the several Spanish authors of this enormous work, he points out that it would not have been possible “without the availability of the genomes of so many species of mammals.” But it has also been possible thanks to the development achieved by “the technologies of genetic sequencing, computing and artificial intelligence”. Navarro highlights the relevance of what has been achieved, the alignment of the genome of 240 species of mammals. “It is as if we were comparing different versions of the same text. Throughout evolution, some genes have moved places, others have changed their function… it was about matching the different stories written over millions of years”, he details.

Does this mean that everything is done? Not at all, 240 species barely account for 4% of all mammals, and we still need to add fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, plants, microorganisms… In addition, it remains to delve into everything that Zoonomía has discovered, and that remains at the disposal of science. As Navarro says, “this investigation does not end here, in fact, it starts now.”

See also Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to another 16 years in prison after his rape trial in Los Angeles The triumph of the mammals The sea otter is one of the endangered species whose genome has already been obtained. Marcos Amend/ Zoonomia Project M.A.C. About 180 million years ago the first mammals appeared on Earth. For many, many years, they did not occupy a relevant role, obscured by the great dominators of that time, the pterosaurs and dinosaurs. There are many millions of evolution, also at the genetic level, and many species of mammals, 6,500 living and many more already extinct. Two great cataclysms elevated mammals above all other living things. First, the complete separation of Pangea, the huge landmass that gave rise to the current continents about 100 million years ago. The divergence isolated many populations that began to diversify and occupy new spaces and niches. But the definitive push was given by the impact of the celestial body on the planet some 66 million years ago. While it wiped out non-avian dinosaurs and pterosaurs, it spurred the big bang on mammals. Both events appear marked in the mammalian genome. Despite so much divergence, mammals share anatomical structures, such as the four-chambered heart, the lungs, the skeleton, or the mammary glands. They also share fundamental processes: embryology, cell growth and division, or the synapses that transmit neurological chemicals throughout the body and brain. All this is recorded in highly conserved genetic regions. And if they change, it may be a sign that something is wrong. One of the objectives of the Zoonomy Project is to broaden the focus of human and animal health. In your fight against human diseases, it is no longer enough to compare the healthy and the sick. Nor is it enough to study model animals, such as mice or monkeys. The explanation or solution to many diseases may lie in the genome of one of those 6,500 species of mammals.

