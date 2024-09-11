The days when Toyota boss Koji Sato had to put up with being a latecomer are over. For a long time, foreign investors in particular criticized the fact that the world’s best-selling car company had almost nothing to offer in the field of electromobility. But Sato and his management colleagues repeatedly countered that Toyota customers in large parts of the world would not switch to purely electric cars in the foreseeable future due to the lack of charging options. The Japanese preached the strategy of many paths almost like a mantra, meaning that Toyota does not want to commit to pure battery operation for its engines. Instead, the company continues to rely on combustion engines, researches hydrogen engines and offers electric fans in particular the hybrid vehicles once invented by Toyota, which combine driving with gasoline and electricity in a climate-friendly way.