Well, to start with, the Darksaber is the only black lightsaber in Star Wars, and this is not it. Along with its rich history and appealing property, the unique color makes it different from all. Lightsabers are a significant part of the Star Wars series. They make it unique, and along with this comes the weapon of both Sith and Jedi, the all-powerful weapons. Nothing in the universe has the power to block a lightsaber, but a pure beskar can, which is why Mandalorians have stood at odds with Jedi for several years.

But one thing lying in common between Jedi and Mandalorians is a lightsaber. The darksaber may not appear to be a conventional lightsaber, but it functions like one. Primarily, it was used by the first Mandalorian Jedi, Tarre Vizsla. And post his demise, the Mandalorian Darksaber was stored in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, only to be stolen by some Mandalorians from Clan Vizsla as they thought it belonged to them. Soon after, it became a Mandalore symbol; the Mandalorian ruler and whoever owned it could lay claim to the throne. And Din Djarin is the person who owns it now.

Usually, one would think that the dark saber is like a light saber. It is heavy in the beginning, as emphasized by Kanna Jarrus to Sabine Wren in Star Wars Rebels, but after you get tuned with the blade, it lightens. Also, a Dark saber can cut through objects like a light saber, but its color and reaction to the material make it more unique and special.

It was noticeable in canon; the dark saber could pull a lightsaber’s blade to it, similar to a gravity pull. Also, in Legends, the blade crackled when it came into contact with another material, produced a high-pitched sound compared to lightsabers, and absorbed some light from those objects.

Additionally, it was revealed in canon that blades often reacted to people’s emotions, which lightsabers lacked. A person’s emotional condition affected how a lightsaber was created, especially when selecting a kyber crystal, but it is not usually a facet of wielding one. Enhancing its uniqueness, you would notice the shape of a dark saber is more like a conventional sword, along with the hilt. The blade is flat and shorter than light sabers. However, it is not as small as the Yoda blade, of course, shorter than a standard light saber seen by Sith and Jedi.

The dark sabers were initially created in Clone Wars animated serial to offer Pre Vizsla a weapon to fight the light saber of Jedi. It worked, and the lightsaber sought a bigger role in the Star Wars series, appearing in the Mandalorian. However, the functionality of a dark saber is the same as a regular light saver, but it is highly representative of the Mandalorians. It is much appreciated by fans and in great demand worldwide.

If you consider yourself a Mandalorian fan, remember it is made by one for one! Go ahead and pick your favorite saber and buy it now.