Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

The use of cluster munitions is highly controversial. The US wants to help Ukraine in the war against Russia and still deliver it. What makes her so dangerous?

KIEV – The US also plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new $800 million arms shipment. The US media report unanimously. According to the newspaper political US President Joe Biden still has to make a final decision.

The use of cluster munitions is highly controversial. Kiev had repeatedly demanded the delivery of the ammunition in the Ukraine war – also because Russia itself uses it against the Ukrainian population. What exactly makes cluster munitions so dangerous that more than 120 countries around the world ban them?

International treaty against cluster munitions – excluding Ukraine, USA and Russia

The Convention on Cluster Munitions, also known as the Oslo Convention or the Cluster Bombs Convention, came into force in August 2010. The international treaty prohibits the use, manufacture and transfer of certain types of conventional cluster munitions. Neither the US nor Ukraine joined the agreement, nor did Russia.

Cluster munitions are intentionally imprecise, dispersing dozens or hundreds of smaller explosive devices (submunitions) over large areas. It is therefore suitable, for example, to attack infrastructure such as runways. In the war against Ukraine, Russia often used them to attack inhabited areas and civilian facilities.

Because many of these explosive devices do not detonate immediately, they pose a long-term danger to the population, similar to mines. The cluster munitions that the US wants to supply have a reduced rate of duds. This means that in the future there should be significantly fewer civilian deaths from bombs that explode afterwards.

Why does Ukraine want cluster munitions?

Kiev claims cluster munitions could help the armed forces in the counteroffensive against Russia. It is designed to help attack Russian positions and overcome artillery and personnel inferiority. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly reiterated its demand in recent months.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine has “every right” to use cluster munitions against Russia, MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said in December. The invaders would “extensively use the old, most barbaric cluster munitions against Ukraine.” He was personally a victim of it. The United States had initially resisted. But the Pentagon seems to have changed its mind. A government official told the British newspaper The Guardians, that cluster munitions can help against Russian troops entrenched in trenches.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounces the use of cluster munitions in war – on both sides. Both Russian and Ukrainian armed forces have used the controversial ammunition since the war of aggression began in February 2022. However, the Russian side used it much more frequently and also in attacks on the civilian population. HRW’s Mary Wareham called on Russia and Ukraine to end the use of cluster munitions immediately because they are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for years to come. Several hundred civilians have already been killed as a result of the Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine. In addition, numerous civilian facilities such as schools, clinics and residential buildings were destroyed or badly damaged.

Cluster munitions for Ukraine: the German government understands

However, the federal government has expressed understanding for the delivery of cluster munitions. “We are certain that our US friends did not take the decision to supply the appropriate ammunition lightly,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Germany is part of the agreement to ban cluster munitions, which bans the manufacture, stockpiling, use and transfer. In this respect, “the attitude of the federal government with regard to these weapons is sufficiently documented”. He further said: “Ukraine is using ammunition to protect its own population, it is about a deployment by its own government to liberate its own territory,” Hebestreit said.

In an interview with the US broadcaster CNN, former US General James Marks emphasized that cluster munitions are quite dangerous for the civilian population. The US itself would register the affected area after its own use of cluster munitions and clear it of duds after the fighting, he claimed. Not every state would do this, he said. That is why the Oslo Convention exists.

Many small bombs with devastating effects: the USA apparently wants to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine. (symbol photo) © Patrick Pleul/dpa

From 1963 to 1973, the US dropped an estimated 270 million cluster bombs on Laos, Reuters reports. A third of those bombs did not explode immediately. So far, fewer than 400,000 have been eliminated, which corresponds to less than half a percent. More than 20,000 people have been killed or injured in Laos since the end of the war. Syrian government troops also frequently used cluster munitions supplied by Russia during the civil war. (lrg/dpa)