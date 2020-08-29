Anyone who is currently entering Germany directly from a risk area must be tested and, until a negative result is obtained, in quarantine – unless they can produce a negative test that is less than 48 hours old. The latter will not apply from October 1, then, according to a new decision, travelers from risk areas must be in quarantine until the fifth day after returning before the mandatory test takes effect.

In order to organize the procedure more easily, so-called exit cards are available for those arriving by plane, ship, train and bus, which are forwarded to the health authorities by the respective travel company, for example the airline. So the rules are clear. If only that also applied to the implementation of the measures to control these rules.

On the exit cards it says that false information is an administrative offense and will be prosecuted with a fine of up to 25,000 euros. But this is exactly where the problem begins. Because if the people entering the country provide incorrect information or the information cannot be deciphered, there is only one other option, a time-consuming one: to check each person again individually.

Ten percent of the entries are worthless, said the social department responsible for Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden Airport for example. “Returnees sometimes give wrong addresses, nobody can check that,” said the official. The health authorities that are responsible for individual controls do not have the capacity. And enforcing the quarantine obligation also takes too much time for the authorities.

Medical officers are working to full capacity

“The medical officers are working to full capacity to trace infection chains and initiate quarantine measures,” said medical president Klaus Reinhardt on Friday. He demands support because the health authorities simply cannot do what is required of them.

“The monitoring and sanctioning of these measures must be done by others, for example the police and regulatory agencies,” said Reinhardt.

Because from October 1, when a five-day quarantine initially applies to returnees from risk areas, there will be an even greater volume. There are already problems with controlling the quarantine, for which each federal state is responsible.

The local authorities are carrying out random checks to monitor the home quarantine, according to the Federal Ministry of Health. If the authorities discover a violation of the Infection Protection Ordinance during such a random check, there is a risk of fines between 150 and 3000 euros in Berlin.

Those who do not comply with the reporting obligation or who do not have themselves tested must also expect a high fine. Whereby the responsible authorities do not make it difficult for those affected to ignore the regulation.

In the past few weeks, headlines have made headlines that, for example, people entering Tegel Airport did not have to fill out any exit cards – fatal if the test site always closes at 9 p.m. Because the next open test site is several kilometers away at Messe Nord. It was closed before 11 p.m. in at least one case, although it should be open around the clock. Allegedly there weren’t enough test kits.

The citizens also know that there are these fatal loopholes in the control system. That is why three out of four Germans are of the opinion that compliance with the applicable corona protective measures should be monitored more closely. That comes from the latest “Politbarometer” from Tagesspiegel and ZDF.

There are also positive examples, such as in the Rendsburg-Eckenförde district, where a few days ago nine quarantine objectors were identified after returning from risk areas based on exit cards “NDR” reported.

“Kindly inform people about compliance with the rules”

In all other cases, however, the authorities rely on the returnees to take responsibility in order to be able to understand chains of infection. Another realistic chance exists only if the quarantine objectors are reported or displayed.

Statements by the German Foundation for Patient Protection go in the same direction. Since the control could not be managed by the law enforcement officers alone, it was “up to each individual to kindly inform people about compliance with the rules”, said Eugen Brysch, the board member of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Of course, this sometimes creates incomprehension or even aggression, says Brysch. But there is no alternative to protect the high-risk groups in particular.

However, it is not only Medical President Reinhardt who knows that relying on personal responsibility is not a model for the future. North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet, head of government in Germany’s most populous federal state, also wants to have the planned mandatory quarantine for travelers from risk areas strictly controlled.

Checking a quarantine is more complicated than checking the mask requirement on buses, Laschet said on Friday. Here, too, no more than random samples are possible. What exactly the control measures will look like from October 1st remains as open as the question of who will control.

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer commented on the demands that the police should monitor the quarantine of travelers returning, at least willingness to talk: “This is a new request in the room. But there are many open questions that need to be clarified in the next few weeks, ”said Seehofer. “We’ll talk about it and see what solutions we can find.”