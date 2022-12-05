Delphine Seyrig, in a still from ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’, by Chantal Akerman.

1639 critics from various countries have voted the 100 best films in the history of cinema. The best film in those 120 years of cinematography is, then, Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, 1975 feature film written and directed by Chantal Akerman. I don’t know if it’s the best film ever, and I haven’t even seen it. Now of course I really want to see it. That’s what lists are for, to discover things for us. For the rest, any list of “best of” is little more than the apple that Eris throws to crush the wedding of Thetis and Peleus. In addition to running to see those that are on the list but that we never saw due to laziness or ignorance, it is very interesting to see what criteria are followed to talk about “the best”. This list (and that has been controversial) includes a few films made by Afro-descendants (Peele, Dash, Lee), European women (Akerman herself, Deren, Chytilová), animation (Hayao Miyazaki) and documentaries (shoah). There have always been Asians, but the number of films from that continent has increased. Father Panchali It was always in the movie history books, but today it’s in the top 100.

It is Let me out one of the best movies ever? I highly doubt it, even if it is a magnificent film. It’s been more than 15 years gone With the Windperpetual winner, went off the charts. Shark, which was sometimes present, does not appear today. There is not and will not be a fair list.

Putting a film on this list is to value it, and leaving one out could be sending it into oblivion. A list is nothing more than a symptom of the world, and the reader’s judgment remains the diagnosis. An apple caused a war, and we will never learn from it, because if we did, we would not be human.

