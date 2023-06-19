On March 20, the The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its annual World Happiness Report, that rates well-being in countries around the world. For the sixth year in a row, Finland ranked first.

But the Finns say the ranking points to a more complex reality.

“I wouldn’t say that I consider us very happy,” said Nina Hansen, 58, a high school English teacher in Kokkola, a medium-sized city on Finland’s west coast. “I’m a little suspicious of that word, to be honest.”

Hansen was one of more than a dozen Finns The Times spoke to about what supposedly makes Finland so happy.

While people praised Finland’s strong social safety net and raved about the psychological benefits of nature and the joys of sports or music, he also talked about guilt, anxiety and loneliness. They were more likely to characterize Finns as “quite melancholic”, “a bit moody”, or not prone to smiling unnecessarily.

Many also shared concerns about threats to their way of life, including a far-right party’s gains in last weekend’s elections, the war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.

It turns out that even the happiest people in the world are not that happy. But they are like more satisfied.

Finns derive satisfaction from leading sustainable lives and perceive financial success as the ability to meet basic needs, explained Arto O. Salonen, a professor at the University of Eastern Finland who has researched well-being. “When you know what is enough, you are happy,” he wrote via email.

“’Happiness’ is sometimes a light word and is used as if it were just a smile on the face,” said Teemu Kiiski, CEO of the Danish Design Shop. “But I think this Nordic happiness is something more fundamental.”

The high quality of life in Finland has its roots in the welfare system, said Kiiski, 47, who lives in Turku. “It makes people feel safe and protected, that they are not left out of society.”

Public funding for education and the arts, including artist grants, gives people like his wife, Hertta, 49, a mixed-media artist, the freedom to pursue their creative passions.

As a black person in Finland — which is more than 90 percent white — Jani Toivola, 45, spent much of his life feeling isolated. “I think all too often that you still feel, as a black gay man in Finland, that you are the only person in the room,” Toivola said.

In 2011, he became the first black member of the Finnish Parliament, where he helped lead the fight for the legalization of same-sex marriage.

After two terms, Toivola left politics to pursue acting, dancing, and writing. She lives in Helsinki with her husband and her daughter and continues to advocate for LGBTQ rights. “As a gay man, I still think it’s a miracle that I get to see my daughter grow up,” she said.

The popular belief that it is easier to be happy in a country where the government guarantees a secure footing can also create pressure to live up to the national reputation.

“We are very privileged and we know our privileges, so we are also afraid to say that we are unhappy with anything, because we know that we have it much better than other people,” said Clara Paasimaki, 19, one of Hansen’s students.

The Finnish way of life is summed up in “sisu”. The word roughly translates to “grim determination in the face of hardship.”

Since emigrating from Zimbabwe in 1992, Julia Wilson-Hangasmaa, 59, has appreciated the freedom Finland gives people to pursue their dreams without worrying about meeting basic needs. A retired teacher, she now runs her own recruitment and consultancy agency in Vaaksy, a town northeast of Helsinki.

But he has also watched anti-immigration sentiment rise and worries about the sustainability of high quality of life. “If we have ‘Finland is for Finns’ attitudes, who will take care of us when we grow up?” he said she, referring to a common catchphrase on the right.

When he returns to his home country, he is struck by the “good energy” that comes not from sisu contentment but from exuberant joy.

“What I miss the most, I realize when I enter Zimbabwe, are the smiles,” he said, among “those people who don’t have much, compared to Western standards, but who are rich in spirit.”

Many of those interviewed by The Times cited the abundance of nature as crucial to happiness: almost 75 percent of Finland is covered by forests, and all are open to all thanks to a law that gives people the right to move freely. by any natural area, on public or private land.

“I enjoy the peace and movement in nature,” said Helina Marjamaa, 66, a former track athlete who represented the country at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games. “That’s where I draw strength. The birds sing, the snow melts and nature comes alive. It is unbelievably beautiful.”

Finland’s natural treasures, about a third of which lie above the Arctic Circle, are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Tuomas Rounakari, 46, a composer, is concerned about the growing popularity of groups like the far-right Finns Party and the anti-climate policies they have advocated.

“I am concerned about this level of ignorance that we have towards our own environment,” he said.

The reasons for optimism may be personal. For the Hukari family, that motive is badminton.

A sports facility in the rural community of Toholampi has allowed Henna, 16, and Niklas, 13, to compete at the European level, exposing them to new places and players from across the continent.

The game has provided teens with a rewarding pastime in a remote area, and their parents, Lasse and Marika, optimistic about the future of their children. Hukari Sr., 49, hopes that, in time, the boys will come to take full advantage of the opportunities they have gained from badminton. “Right now they may not understand what they have, but when they are my age, then I know they will understand it,” he said.

Born 17 years after Finland gained independence from Russia, Eeva Valtonen has seen her homeland transform: from the devastation of World War II, through years of rebuilding, to becoming an exemplary country to the world.

Her granddaughter Ruut Eerikainen, 29, was surprised to see Finland ranked as the happiest nation. “To be honest, the Finns don’t seem so happy,” she said. “It’s very dark outside, and we can be quite gloomy.”

Perhaps it’s not that the Finns are much happier than the rest. Perhaps it is that their expectations of satisfaction are more reasonable, and if they are not met, in the spirit of sisu, they persevere.

“We don’t complain,” Eerikainen said. “We just do.”

“Not being happy with our lives would be seen as ungrateful.”

Clara Paasimaki

high school student

PENELOPE COLSTON.

THE NEW YORK TIMES