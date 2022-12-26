Vitali Bernadski (born in 1994) is today 15th in the ranking of players in Ukraine, one of the most powerful countries in chess, despite the fact that his government never invested much in the care of young talents. And he was not even among the top 20 when the game in this video was played (December 2019) in the open tournament in Lorca (Murcia), one of the usual ones on the Spanish Christmas circuit.

However, this game makes him immortal, due to the extraordinary beauty of the combinations that he intertwines to take advantage of a small inaccuracy by the Spanish Marc Narciso when the opening phase had not yet finished. In addition to the great aesthetic pleasure, he provides a high instructive value on several tactical reasons: the danger of a defenseless piece, the importance of precision in the order of moves and how to take advantage of a pinned piece, among others.