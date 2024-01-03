Rumors about new incentives for electric cars came out yesterday. We are talking about a maximum of 13,750 euros, practically the price of a new Panda. A record which, while on the one hand makes supporters of battery-powered cars rejoice, on the other hand should make us reflect. It is true, in fact, that this ceiling is reached if you scrap a Euro2 and if you have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros, but it is a record incentive, all paid for by the community. That is, also by those who drive around with a 12-year-old diesel Fiat Punto with 150,000 km on its back and worth 3000 euros: the example is not accidental because this is exactly the photograph of the average Italian car. But not only that: those 13,750 euros are also paid by those who don't have the money to buy any used cars or by those who don't even own a car.

You could drive around with a brand new electric car bought with this super incentive and tell passers-by that a little piece, a screw, a pin of this car was paid for by them. Try to imagine the reactions.

The social issue is enormous and certainly not secondary: we could discuss this endlessly. However, there is also a technical and market aspect: incentives have always been considered by the automotive world as a drug, as an element that distorts competition between different technologies and thus alters the future development of the industry. An extraordinarily effective aid at the beginning and in the short term, but then very dangerous for the car manufacturers themselves in the long term. Except that we're talking about hard drugs here because such an incentive in many cases exceeds half the value of an entire electric car.

Of course, the spirit of this aid is noble: the modernization of the car fleet and support for lower incomes to change cars. Everything OK. But citizens should tell us that these incentives are a godsend. Especially those who can't change cars anyway.