After four days in the Walter Reed Military Hospital, US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening, officially cured of Covid-19.

The infection with Sars-CoV-2 was mild and the treatment in the hospital showed an effect quickly. Now Trump wants to make it accessible to the entire US population. Would you also have to work in Germany?

Remdesivir and dexamethasone

Initially, Trump had been given standard treatment. Remdesivir is used to treat hepatitis C and Ebola and is also often effective in Covid 19 patients.

The active ingredient disrupts the replication of viruses in infected cells. For those treated, it can shorten the time to recovery. However, there is little success if the disease is already advanced.

Remdesivir is approved in Europe and was previously available for the treatment of severe cases. “We use it in patients who receive oxygen through the nose or who have to be ventilated,” reported Susanne Herold, lung researcher at Giessen University Hospital, at a press conference in Berlin.

On the third day in the hospital, Trump was also given dexamethasone. The cortisone derivative dampens inflammatory reactions in the body and has proven itself in clinical studies and also in use against Covid-19.

The steroid has been shown to lower mortality in severe cases and it has two other advantages: It is inexpensive and widely available.

Experimental cocktail

The drug that Trump is promoting in a video message as the decisive one is currently still being clinically tested. These are antibodies from the manufacturer Regeneron.

There is talk of an experimental cocktail, but it has only two ingredients that are part of the human immune system. Antibodies can attach themselves to certain places on the surface of pathogens and thus prevent them from infecting body cells. In the case of Sars-CoV-2, these are the spikes on the virus envelope that it uses to attach to cells.

One of the antibodies comes from a recovered patient, the other from a genetically engineered mouse that has a human immune system. So far there are only preliminary results from animal experiments and studies on a few Covid 19 patients who had mild or symptom-free courses of the disease.

“We’re waiting to see what the clinical tests say about the antibodies,” said Herold. Only when they prove to be safe and effective in larger studies could they be approved in Germany.

Triple dose

Trump’s promise to make treatment widely available will not be easy to keep. The approval process can be accelerated, but the antibodies must also be produced on a large scale.

This requires investments in production facilities and a lot of time: Antibodies are obtained in a complex process. In any case, no one else would be treated like Trump if supplies were expected to be scarce. He had received more than three times the recommended dose.