From the Wednesday March 29 Pope Francis is hospitalized by a lung infection that he presented, as confirmed by the Vatican.

The Pope, at the age of 86, was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for “carry out a scheduled medical check-up”; however, they later confirmed that it was an infection in the lungs.

(It may interest you: Nostradamus made terrifying predictions about Pope Francis).

The questions that have arisen about the health of the head of the Holy See have been growing with the confirmation of the Vatican, so we tell you what the experts say about the Pope’s health.

“The most common lung infection at the pope’s age is pneumonia, which has a risk that increases with age. Pneumonia at 50 years of age is not the same as at 70 or 80. The risks increase with age and this is basically due to the aging of the immunological mechanisms of the elderly,” said pulmonologist Oscar Rizzo for the newspaper. Infobae.

In addition, Rizzó added that it will be necessary to treat the infection with intravenous antibioticseven more so if there are “risk factors such as a drop in oxygenation or the extension of the disease. The fact that you have had a previous pneumonectomy means that you have a slightly lower lung capacity than would correspond to someone who did not have it and that is also a risk that increases it”, he said for the medium.

In the same way, the expert assured that the Pope must maintain a stable attitude and could improve favorably with antibiotics. However, if the infection spread to the blood “it carries a much higher risk,” Rizzo told Infobae.

(It may interest you: Pope Francis spent his first night in the hospital calmly.)

Pope Francis at the end of the weekly general audience in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Argentine pulmonologist, Gabriela Tabaj, told the Infobae portal that “the early initiation of antibiotic treatment in patients with pneumonia is very important and should be administered within 4 hours of diagnosis, since it has been shown a reduction in morbidity and mortality, as well as during the hospital stay. Adult patients with pneumonia are divided into different groups, depending on the greater or lesser risk of having a complicated evolution, that is, the prognostic factors of severity.

(You may be interested in: Vatican: What should be done if Pope Francis dies?).

The pulmonologist added that to make a complete diagnosis it is It is necessary to go to a clinic “to take a physical examination, a chest X-ray or tomography. In some cases it is also complemented with blood and sputum tests. In older adults, pneumonia can present with more serious pictures. Such is the case that vaccination against pneumococcus is recommended in adults over 65 years of age or in people with previous respiratory or cardiological pathologies”, stated the expert for the portal.

Pope Francis was able to celebrate the general audience the morning of the 29th March, those who accompanied him reported that he seemed to be in good health. However, hours later they confirmed the health complications of the Supreme Pontiff.

More news

Live: Forum on the aging of the Colombian population and how it impacts us

Why did Pope Francis lose part of a lung when he was young?

The Vatican said it did not agree with the ‘doctrine of discovery’

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL