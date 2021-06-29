Luis Scola always showed interest in all the facets that surround the sport. Not only did he shine in his basketball career in Europe and in the NBA, and still leads the world runner-up basketball team, but his concerns range from management and marketing to training processes and the ideal diet to be an athlete high perfomance. Well, now he added a business trait, because Luifa got into the NFT business.

The captain of the National Team, Olympic champion in Athens 2004 and bronze medalist in Beijing 2008, is the best known face of StadioPlus, the project that unites the world of sport with art and that will be technologically supported by the platform of blockchain Chromia ($ CHR), a Swedish leading company in the Crypto world, which has been developing projects related to this technology since 2012.

“The alliance with Chromia represents a great step for our company. That they have trusted us means that we are on the right track. We want to take StadioPlus to the next level and become a reference platform in the NFT world, ”explains Scola, co-founder and president of StadioPlus, in a statement sent by the company.

Thanks to Chromia’s investment of 700 thousand euros, the idea is to create one of the largest NFT platforms in the world and create the next generation of NFTs, uniting the world of sports with art. “We want the NFT that comes from StadioPlus to be able to be used in virtual worlds, videogames, digital museums and other decentralized systems. It is a step beyond art ”, explained Ginés Sánchez Navarro, Operations and Strategy Manager at Chromia.

Luis Scola, with a panoramic view of Bergamo, near Milano, in 2019. Instagram: @luisscola

This agreement is one more step in the StadioPlus project, which already has agreements signed with several artists and famous professional athletes and major league teams such as the NBA, LaLiga or the ATP. And one of Scola’s partners is Jon Fatelevich, CEO of the company and a former basketball player.

The launch of the first collection of NFTs will be on July 7 and involves one of the most important digital artists in the world and a legend in the history of world football.

What is an NFT



The rage for NFTs in the collectors market.

The digital trade that has cryptocurrencies as the great stars has more specific ramifications, among which are the NFT, the acronym for Not Fungible Tokens, which allow you to buy unique items at prices set by this market.

Acquiring a token within a chain of blocks of the digital universe, or blockchain, is to use pieces that in the analog equivalent come to compare them with works of art, due to the unique character they have and the value in expectation that each one of them can report. they.

For example, the first Twitter post, written by Jack Dorsey, one of the founders and current CEO of the social network, was sold as an NFT by $ 2.9 million. It is a message then lacking in value, but today with a millionaire price for having been the testimony of a historical moment.

Tokens, like works of art, are non-fungible because there is no way to replace them. There is only one first Twitter post, as there is only one “The Last Supper” by Leonardo Da Vinci. NFTs create scarcity among the infinitely available assets and there are even a certificate of authenticity to prove.

Last March, a columnist tech From the newspaper The New York TimesKevin Roose sold his column on the NFT phenomenon for $ 563,400.

The possibilities of this new collectibles market have led the NBA to sell the video of a Lebron James dunk for more than $ 200,000.

HS