Every February 14, cities in different parts of the world become more romantic, however, not everyone likes to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Such is the case of Mrs. Letywho complained after being taken serenade.

Due to the celebration of Day of love and FriendshipOn February 14, in most countries, you can “breathe” love in the streets, offices, schools, companies, restaurants and others.

However, in addition to singles and those who have just broken up with their partners, there is another group of people who do not like to celebrate Valentine’s Day very much either. Doña Lety is in this group.

It was through the social network TikTok where a video was posted showing how an older woman denies love, after her husband allegedly lost his life years ago.

“What love or what the chin … I’m taking the chin … For me there is none of that, since he is no longer there […] The man I love I think has not been born. Now I want it so much better […] the one I had and right now there is no one really like that”, mentioned Doña Lety.

In order to cheer her up, they bought her a beer and serenaded her where they sang a song with references to the videos that have been uploaded of her from a disease that supposedly prevents him from walking.

“That he wanted to deceive us, he even became popular. Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram, he was always able to walk”, the song mentioned.

However, Doña Lety did not like the serenade that was brought to her on February 14 at all, although, contrary to how she usually does, this time did not react with shouting or rudeness.

“I don’t like those verses they composed. Let them be put where they fit. They are pure nonsense, pure ugly verses that I don’t like at all. I do not like anything of that […] It’s a piece of shit, a piece of shit. Let him go with them somewhere else,” said the woman.