Giovanna Valcárcel was recently consulted about the rumors that there would be a romantic relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli. Let us remember that, a few hours ago, an Argentine journalist revealed that the Peruvian model and the Argentine driver would be on a “honeymoon” in Uruguay, which sparked great controversy. Regarding this alleged romance, the radio host made some jokes. And then she revealed the link that unites her to the popular ‘Milechi’.

What is the link that unites Milett Figueroa and Giovanna Valcárcel?

This Tuesday, October 17, true to its style, Giovanna Valcárcel made a peculiar comment about the alleged relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli in his program ‘Splash’ broadcast on Radio Panamericana.

“Each one made his career alone. I am 43 years old, She eats with her little hand and I eat with mine. Everyone does what they want with their little flower and gardeners can water what they want with their flower. “No one interferes in the lives of others, please,” he said. Giovanna Valcárcel who also revealed that she is the cousin of Milett Figueroa.

What did Giovanna Valcárcel say about Martha, Milett Figueroa’s mother?

Giovanna Valcárcel also referred to Martha Valcárcel, mother of Milett Figueroa. “To my aunt, with love. She is calm, nothing more. “She is pretty, anyone looks at her and knows that she has a spectacular character.”, concluded the Radio Panamericana announcer. “My mother must be listening and she must say: ‘Oh daughter, how many times have I told you to shut your mouth!’” she added.