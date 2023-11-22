Transport hub, bishop’s seat, picturesque old town – Limburg has a lot in common. And it has anecdotes to offer. For example the one about the fox and the vegan.

AAll roads lead to Limburg. This has already been written about some cities, including some larger ones, but there is some truth to it. Worth mentioning is the A 3, the second-longest motorway in Germany, which runs across the republic from the Austrian to the Dutch border and also to Limburg. Then there is the ICE high-speed line Cologne – Rhine/Main: When it was built a good 20 years ago, Limburg got an ICE train station – not a given for a medium-sized center with 36,000 inhabitants. In addition, there are the federal highways that meet here from all directions: the B 49, which has been expanded to four lanes like a motorway, the B 8, the B 54 and the B 417.

Limburg benefited from its location at a ford in the Lahn Valley, between the low mountain ranges Taunus and Westerwald, in Celtic and Roman times; in the Middle Ages, the trade route from Brussels to Prague is said to have run here. But the east-west axis through the Lahn Valley is also important. The baroque princes already wanted to develop the river from Marburg to the Rhine as a waterway. In the 19th century, weirs and locks actually made it navigable. However, shipping had now faced competition from the railways: In the Empire, the Lahn Valley Railway was part of the “Cannon Railway” that ran from Berlin to Metz.