The criminal figures are terrifying and the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as Amlo, was forced to recognize them. At the end of May, with 16 months to go before the end of his term, the country completed more than 156,000 homicides in this six-year term, a higher figure than the total during his six years in power Felipe Calderón (2006-2012). .

If the same rate of 72 daily homicides continues in the remaining 16 months, the projections suggest that Amlo’s six-year term —four months shorter than that of his predecessors due to an electoral reform— It will approach 200,000 homicides, an amount similar to that of countries experiencing a civil or foreign war.

The comparison with Calderón hurts López Obrador a lot, since he is the former president whom the current president has labeled a “murderer” for having declared war against the powerful drug cartels in Mexico 15 years ago.

In sharp contrast to this confrontational policy, López Obrador began his term on December 1, 2018 with a motto: “Hugs, no bullets.” Although effective, the concept that the phrase contains has not been a solution to the problem of crime.

This weekend, in an extensive report, the analyst for El Mundo from Spain Pablo Sánchez Olmos —very knowledgeable about the situation in Mexico— assured that the comparison of the first 54 months of López Obrador’s term with his predecessors leaves him very bad. stopped.

In four and a half years of government under López Obrador they have been registered “54,000 more homicides than in the same period of Enrique Peña Nieto, 75,000 more than Felipe Calderón and 112,000 more than Vicente Fox”assured Sánchez Olmos.

In a style well known in other Latin American nations, including Colombia, the president has blamed his predecessors: “They tell us ‘what an outrage, the current government is the government that has the most homicides! Yes, but look how the country left us…”, said Amlo.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

presidential teflon



Friends and detractors of the president recognize that he is a skilful, gimmicky and effective communicator. Despite the serious security crisis, López Obrador enjoys good levels of support in different polls.

The Teflon effect, which prevents bad things from sticking to him, has allowed Amlo to maintain levels close to 60 percent approval..

The most recent installment of the survey of The Economist and the Mitofsky firm reveals that 59.4 percent of those surveyed approve López Obrador’s management, against 40.6 percent who reject it.

All this despite the feeling of insecurity, and even fear, that prevails among Mexicans.

According to the National Survey of Urban Security, prepared by Inegi, the official entity that manages statistics, 64.2 percent of the population over 18 years of age considers it “unsafe” to live in their city.

Among women, the figure is higher: 69.9 percent, while among men it is 57.4 percent, something logical given that the female population faces greater sexual abuse and different types of gender violence that aggravate the crime scene at the gender level.

What saves Amlo? The effectiveness of his narrative and his speech results from a simple equation: if any indicator worsens, it is the fault of his predecessors; if it improves, it is due to the policies of his government. That added to the fact that he leverages himself in the economic situation.

Once the pandemic was overcome, the Mexican economy grew 4.7 percent in 2021 and 3.1 percent in 2022, above the average for the past decade, which barely exceeded 2.5 percent.

The same survey indicates that while 43 percent think that the security situation has worsened, in economic matters it is the other way around: 38.6 percent believe that it has improved against 33.1 percent who believe that it has worsened.

There is a fierce dispute, neighborhood by neighborhood and sometimes street by street, for control of those markets.

And it is that the economy seems to resist the shocks of violence. The case of the state of Guanajuato confirms this: with an average growth of more than 4 percent over the past decade (well above the 2.5 percent of the country), Guanajuato became, since 2019, the most violent state of the country, with close to 4,500 homicides that year.

And although the figures have improved since then, analysts point out that, unlike Tamaulipas, Sinaloa or Guerrero, where the cartels wage wars for territorial dominance; In Guanajuato, drug dealing (micro-trafficking) and other crimes such as fuel theft proliferate.

“There is a fierce dispute, neighborhood by neighborhood and sometimes street by street, for control of those markets,” he told the BBC Francisco Jiménez Reynoso, a researcher at the University of Guadalajara, about the situation in that state.

From embracing to militarizing



The ‘Hugs, no bullets’ policy reached its climax in October 2019, in an operation in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, in the northwest of the country, to capture Ovidio Guzmán, son of the extradited capo Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán.

El Chapo’s son barricaded himself in a house that was surrounded by law enforcement, while military helicopter gunships flew over the city.

But members of the Sinaloa cartel kidnapped police and military officers, and surrounded public forces facilities in response.

With the President’s endorsement, The Secretary of Defense decided to release the son of ‘Chapo’ to avoid, according to the Government, “a bloodshed”. Hours later, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo, justified the decision.

“We decided not to continue with the conservative idea of ​​the war against drugs, (because) that warmongering strategy not only brought violence from the public power, but also the security institutions themselves became protagonists of that violence,” Durazo said.

Seven months later, in May 2020, when it became clear that the hugs were not solving anything and that, on the contrary, violence was increasing, Amlo took a transversal turn in his strategy by deciding to send out soldiers and sailors to patrol the streets.

After much criticizing his predecessors for using the Military Forces in the war against drugs, and promising in his electoral campaign that, in his government, the uniformed men would return to the barracks, López Obrador was forced to swallow his words.

However, criticism has persisted, as the appearance of thousands of uniformed officers on the streets is more an act of show of force than a planned response to the current crisis of violence.

The government is not looking to implement “proven strategies,” says Michael Lettieri, of the Mexico Violence Resource Project at the University of California, San Diego, but only to “deploy troops to try to prevent” new attacks.

Members of the Mexican Army salute at the Tijuana battalion,

warned soldier

“We knew that this was going to end up happening because it is very nice to talk about solving the problems of origin and not fighting the fire with more fire, but the reality is that there is nothing beyond that narrative,” he explained to El Mundo in Madrid. Francisco Rivas, director of the National Citizen Observatory (ONC).

At the beginning of the six-year term, Rivas met with Amlo in private and warned him about the risks of the “Hugs, no bullets” policy, while handing him a document with a hundred recommendations.

“He never listened to me, nor did he want to discuss his alleged strategy,” Rivas said.

There are many figures that show failure. Mexico totals close to 100,000 disappeared, 40,000 of them reported in the four and a half years of López Obrador.

Besides, Some 40 journalists and more than 80 environmental defenders have been killed by bullets from criminal gangs..

More than 17,000 women have been murdered, although only 4,000 of these crimes have been classified as femicides, perhaps due to the slowness and inefficiency of the judicial system.

López Obrador defended his security policy at a recent press conference in which he assured, with figures and graphs, that homicides have been falling for two years.

In both 2019 and 2020, the figure was around 36,000, according to Inegi, to drop to less than 34,000 in 2021 and close to 31,000 in 2022. But analysts say there are inconsistencies in the statistics.

“It is evident that they are making up the figures, we have never had this level of impunity, corruption and falsehood, they are lying to us regarding the number of people who disappear and die every day,” says Rivas, from the ONC.

Rather than a drop in indicators, as the government alleges, experts agree that, in the best scenario, the curve has flattened. And the threat of a new rise is always present.

With 694 murders, the first week of June was the worst first week of any month.with the exception of January of this year whose initial week marked 738. Hence, 2023 may close as a very bloody year, not far from the records of 2019 and 2020.

The lesson seems clear: reaching out to criminal groups and, at the same time, tying the hands of the Public Force does not lead to reducing violence.

The lessons of López Obrador’s failure in Mexico are very significant for Colombia, where President Gustavo Petro’s Total Peace policy contains some elements of Amlo’s failed gamble.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

FOR THE TIME

