At the start of the particularly rainy year 2021, the costs incurred by flood damage will be added to those attributable to the coronavirus pandemic in many industrial, commercial and agricultural companies. But the bill will also be heavy for many households, some of whom have already lost their jobs or part of their monthly income in recent months. These floods also confirm what climatologists tell us: global warming is accompanied by a double phenomenon of increasing droughts in summer and more intense rains in winter.

Examination of the flood map for this month of February shows that the Nouvelle Aquitaine region was the most impacted, ahead of Hauts de France. In New Aquitaine, it was first the tributaries of the Garonne and the Dordogne which fed these two rivers which meet to form the Gironde a few kilometers from the Atlantic Ocean. Then it was the turn of the Charente river and its tributaries in the departments of Charente and Charente-Maritime, where the level of Charente and Boutonne continues to rise on Monday morning. Concerning the Dordogne and the Garonne, many of their tributaries take their source in a vast area which goes from the Pyrenees to the Plateau de Millevaches in Corrèze. Reducing the risk of flooding in the valleys of these two watercourses would imply having many reservoirs very upstream on their respective tributaries.

The major role of large dams upstream of Paris

In an Ile-de-France with multiple bottlenecks resulting from urbanization, there have been in recent days some overflows of the Marne between Meaux and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges upstream of Paris, of the Seine downstream on the side of Poissy. But the consequences of rainfall were much less than in the Garonne basin. We owe this protection relative to the dams built more than half a century ago on the course of the Aube, the Marne and the Yonne very upstream of Paris. These large reservoirs are the Lac d’Orient, the Der Chantecoq in Champagne, Pannecière in the Morvan. They have the double advantage of stopping floods when it rains too much and of supplying 50 to 70% of the flow in the Seine in summer depending on the year. This also makes it possible to capture sufficiently good quality water from the river to become drinkable through its treatment in a multitude of units that provide tap water to Ile-de-France residents. Suddenly, with rare exceptions in remote suburbs, the inhabitants of the departments of the most populated region of France hardly had to suffer from the water restrictions imposed on three quarters of the country during the summers of 2019 and 2020.

During these first days of February, televisions multiplied the images of devastating floods in Lot-et-Garonne. The damage is enormous in this very agricultural department which regularly suffers from summer droughts. In July 2020, following a complaint from four associations, prison sentences were requested against the president of the Departmental Chamber of Agriculture and his vice-president for having favored the construction of a “hill lake” which was to be supplied by a part of the flow of the Caussade stream located in the town of Pinel-Hauterive, about twenty kilometers north of Villeneuve-sur-Lot. It was designed to store 920,000 m3 of water, half of which to support the low flow of the Tolzac watershed into which the Caussade stream flows, the other half to be used for the irrigation of corn and sunflower crops in the benefit of around thirty producers. Having joined together as “civil parties” in a lawsuit against the irrigators, four associations, including France nature environnement (FNE), claimed nearly 100,000 € in damages.

Build small reservoirs on the mountainside

It is obvious that the only dam on the Caussade stream would hardly have slowed the rise of the Garonne at the beginning of February 2021. But we are now in a France increasingly marked by summer droughts which see also an increasing number of streams and rivers run out of water in summer to the point of worryingly increasing the mortality of fish and all aquatic fauna. This is why building small water reservoirs on the mountainside and in narrow valleys far upstream of large rivers must be seen in this 21st century as a quadruple guarantee: for the survival of fish in summer, for the protection of fish. goods in the event of winter floods, for our food sovereignty, for carbon capture by vegetation kept alive by irrigation in order to slow down the current warming (1).

Activating to put nature under cover as the leaders of FNE and other environmental associations do is today the worst strategy to fight against global warming. In a department like Lot-et-Garonne, while non-irrigated maize often dries up on the stalk, one hectare of irrigated maize will produce dense vegetation and fix 25 tonnes of carbon, compared to the 9 tonnes fixed by one hectare of forest in average each year. This should not translate into endless expansion of maize cultivation for export. In this area, Spain’s specialization in irrigated crops and arboriculture to export more and more fruits and vegetables has led to excess water consumption that must be avoided in France.

But what is currently happening in New Aquitaine shows that the possible disadvantages of water reservoirs will be much less than their advantages in the coming decades, compared with what would be putting nature under cover. We need to have hydrologists work on the location and safety conditions of such projects, rather than constantly listening to the point of view of France Nature Environnement and other associations which refuse to face reality. Let us add that the water of the dams also makes it possible to produce electricity, what is more, in alternation with the wind turbines and the solar one, which decreases the disadvantages related to the intermittence.

It would be good if members of the government as well as the parliamentary groups of the National Assembly and the Senate could learn some lessons from the catastrophic floods which are currently causing significant damage in several regions; that they debate and that they legislate starting from the idea that between two evils it is necessary to choose the lesser.

On this subject, see chapter 5 of Gérard Le Puill’s latest book “Remembering 2020 to act against hunger”, published in November 2020 by Éditions du Croquant, 220 pages, € 12