Dhe exam written by Saša Stanišić in 2019 at the German Abitur in Hamburg on a comparison of Fontane’s “Cécile” with his own second novel, “Vor dem Fest”, is one of the strangest text forms in contemporary German literature. Even the production conditions of the text conglomerate, which was then printed in the “Zeitschrift für Germanistik” in 2022, are unusual: an author with not entirely clear motivation analyzes and interprets for five hours until his arm “hurts like hell”, as he later writes on Twitter, on 22 Pages two novel scenes and, in order to fulfill the third creative part of the task, creates a new one. In order to protect the writing experiment, to which the correcting teacher is not privy, he uses a pseudonym – Elisabeth von Bruck – which refers more to Fontane’s world than to his and suggests a female authorship.

The text analysis thus becomes a kind of role prose, Stanišić’s interpretation of an episode from his own novel (task two) is also, as the “Zeitschrift für Germanistik” rightly writes in its opening credits, a “particularly exceptional case of self-commentary”.

If Stanišić’s text production in the first task is made more difficult by the fact that he does not share the requirements of his “classmates” – he naturally did not notice lessons about Fontane and realism – it is made easier in the second task by the fact that he has to deal with the staff and the very familiar with the plot of his own novel. Finally, with the third task, the reinvention of a scene in which characters from both novels are to be brought together, the author can enter his very own poetic terrain.

Points were definitely deducted for that

All in all, the text comparison requires a considerable amount of transfer performance from all Hamburg examinees. Because the presented novel episodes have little to do with each other. The fact that Fontane is mentioned in passing in the contemporary novel from 2014 only provides a superficial connection, because the context is extremely cryptic. Since the closure of a gas station, it says in “Before the Festival”, the residents of Fürstenfelde lead “less in a circle through the village and more straight to Woldegk, reciting Fontane, those who know Fontane by heart”, with which Stanišić may be referring to the ” Hikes through the Mark Brandenburg”. But that’s it for Fontane in the novel.







If one takes a closer look at the sub-texts of Stanišić’s exam, it is noticeable that he has a hard time with the first task, the characterization of Cécile. Apparently, the author, who has been weaned from school, first has to get used to the groove and is therefore looking for support in long, academic-sounding formulations. But as early as the second paragraph, Stanišić changes the tone, deliberately argues empathetically and tries to ignite his own enthusiasm for the text – he uses the word “wonderful” twice in a confined space, and at the end it says: “[M]an is really looking forward to the couple’s arrival in the Harz.”

Again and again there are passages that sound conspicuously spoken, and the means Stanišić uses to try to master his own abundance of thoughts is also remarkable. He not only uses abbreviations, but also frequently uses keywords in brackets and even lists in the form of a list. Epoch features only appear in two short paragraphs – points were definitely deducted for that.