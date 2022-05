How did you feel about this matter?

Then-President Lula greets Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro at a meeting in Manaus, in 2007| Photo: EFE/Raimundo Valentim

In 2021, the government of Venezuela tortured 241 people, a 148% increase in the number of cases compared to the previous year and the second highest number since the NGO Venezuelan Program for Education and Action in Human Rights (Provea) began carrying out this investigation. survey, 33 years ago.

The organization also recorded that 441 people were victims of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. And 1,414 people were killed by the country’s security forces. In Brazil, between 1964 and 1988, the National Truth Commission (CNV) recognized 434 political deaths and disappearances, the vast majority during the dictatorial period (1964-85).

What do Brazil’s left-wing parties have to say about the NGO’s report? The report requested a position from ten associations. None responded. But eight of them have already manifested themselves, through their official channels or through their leaders. Check it out below.

Number of affiliates: 1,606,892

Representation in the National Congress: 7 senators and 53 federal deputies

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 484.61 million

BRL 484.61 million What do you think about Venezuela: In the role of President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared, in defense of the country’s then dictator, Hugo Chávez: “You can criticize Chávez for anything else. For lack of democracy in Venezuela, no”. More recently, the party released a note defending the elections held in the country in 2020: “We welcome the legislative elections in Venezuela held this Sunday, which constitute yet another great manifestation of the popular will in the process of political, social and economic transformation in that country over the last two decades”.

PCO

Number of affiliates: 4,145

Representation in the National Congress: 0

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 2.94 million

BRL 2.94 million What do you think about Venezuela: in one of grades frequent officials on the subject, defended: “The bourgeoisie, ally of imperialism in Venezuela, is the great obstacle for Chavismo. The bureaucratic leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) insists on trying to reconcile with the parasites that boycott all economic functioning in the country. It is necessary to break this conciliation, because the bourgeoisie and imperialism have already proved that they no longer admit bourgeois nationalism in power”.

PCdoB

Number of affiliates: 409,349

Representation in the National Congress: 8 federal deputies

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 74.48 million

BRL 74.48 million What do you think about Venezuela: Another association that publicly defends Chavismo regularly, declared officially in October 2021: “PCdoB stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people, their democracy and the full exercise of their self-determination and sovereignty”.

PCB

Number of affiliates: 12,649

Representation in the National Congress: 0

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 2.94 million

BRL 2.94 million What do you think about Venezuela: “The way out, therefore, cannot be other than to face, define and accumulate forces to advance, aiming to change the course of economic policy and build a new correlation of forces for a revolutionary solution”, declares the group in an official publication.

PSOL

Number of affiliates: 221,466

Representation in the National Congress: 8 federal deputies

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 97.51 million

BRL 97.51 million What do you think about Venezuela: In 2019, when Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself president of the country, the PSOL, as well as several other parties on this list, came out in defense of the Nicolás Maduro regime: “The PSOL publicly opposes any foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs. We are absolutely against the Bolsonaro government’s interference in Venezuelan affairs and any political or military aggression against Venezuela’s sovereignty.”

PSTU

Number of affiliates: 15,534

Representation in the National Congress: 0

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 2.94 million

BRL 2.94 million What do you think about Venezuela: “There is a social war installed in the country between an authoritarian government and the capitalists, whether those in the situation or those of the opposition, against the workers,” the party explained on its official website in 2017, in a statement. list of “questions and answers” ​​about the country.

PSB

Number of affiliates: 635,699

Representation in the National Congress: 1 senator and 23 federal deputies

How much do you get from the party fund? BRL 263.62 million

BRL 263.62 million What do you think about Venezuela: “There is not, in the history of Our America, a head of government who has submitted so many times to the designs of the population, through free elections, referenda and plebiscites”, defended the association, in 2012. “If we were Venezuelans, we would vote for Hugo Chávez, so that he can continue his country project, correct its deficiencies and continue to make his best efforts to meet the true needs and deepest hopes of his people. ”

PDT