No one can doubt that Marcelo Gallardo is a great strategist. The Konex foundation defined him as the coach of the decade. And the newspaper El País de Montevideo awarded him for the third consecutive year as the best coach in America. He also has the recognition of colleagues, players and journalists. And a plus, essential for any professional: a good sense of self-criticism.

The Doll He confessed it in the press conference, a while after the tie in the Bombonera. “I thought about it with (Edwin) Cardona inside and I thought that if he wasn’t there, (Miguel Russo) was going to put one more attacker or a midfielder. I didn’t think of the five defender line”, He reflected.

And he completed the analysis: “The first half hour we had the intention of taking control of the ball. Cardona’s presence would have been better for the party, we would have measured forces differently. It allowed them to put in one more center-back and be a little more comfortable ”. And perhaps that has been River’s biggest deficit, not knowing how to dismantle the line of three central markers well supported by the sides with Nicolás Capaldo and Frank Fabra.

Lacked game volume, beyond some brushstrokes of Nicolás De La Cruz and his encounters with Agustín Palavecino. He still does not find that lucidity that Nacho Fernández gave him. The wings were released little – Milton Casco almost did not go on the attack because he was more concerned with stopping Frank Fabra – in the first period. It also had to do with the change in scheme: leaving 3-4-3 to move to 4-3-3 it did not allow the leading markers to take off so much. In this context, Rafael Santos Borré remained very isolated, not very participative, and with few spaces to flow Matías Suárez.

And the best play was a long ball. Because gaining possession does not guarantee depth and circulation had the roads closed by the defensive block. Then, De La Cruz prodded her over the head of Esteban Andrada and Lisandro López saved in the sentence line.

River almost lost it due to an individual error, a failure – again – by Paulo Díaz that dropped Capaldo and because of his problems behind. And he did not win it because in Boca’s fatal minute, which led to 1 to 1 and the expulsion of Carlos Zambrano, he failed to subdue his rival. There was a left-handed shoe from Angileri that Andrada covered. And, fundamentally, for the red card that Casco received and it was reflected in the Doll’s expression, captured by the television microphones.

“What assholes we are!”roared the coach. And he reflected it in his subsequent statements: “It is the second game that exactly the same thing happens to us. He had already suffered the expulsion of Enzo Pérez in the previous game, in which we had a supremacy and with more chances to attack and the game was balanced ”.

There was a disconnection from Jorge Carrascal. The Colombian could never put together the offensive tandem with Angileri, as had happened against Racing. Nor did it unbalance. In the second half, he improved but did not manage to be as explosive as Gallardo wants and the team needs. The Doll gave him too much time on the court. Julián Alvarez’s entry must have occurred a while before.

And if the technicians usually win the games with the changes, there was some fortune in River. Because Palavecino and Angileri were about to go out when they teamed up in the 1 to 1. “They were both going to go out and he ended up scoring the goal. Soccer has those things. I left it to Pala because the goal there gave him confidence. Fabrizio came from a difficult week, he had not trained all week ”, admitted the award-winning coach.

He could not win it due to a great cover by Andrada against Angileri and a carom that ended in a shot in the post by Bruno Zuculini, after a handsome man by Franco Girotti. They seemed changes designed to invigorate the team, like the entry of Alex Vigo, rather than to correct the problems of the game that, at that point, were already going through building from vertigo.

For all that River could not and Gallardo did not leave at all satisfied.