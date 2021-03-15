Why didn’t Boca win the superclassic? The question wandered in the local Brandsen 805 dressing room, between specific annoyances and a general annoyance that was attenuated when reviewing the positive points that Miguel Ángel Russo’s team left. The answers seemed to go in a handful of sentences that the technician and the captain Carlos Tevez counted. They were coincidental, not agreeing on what to say. The thing is Russo and Apache read the same What happened to those who watched the game at the Bombonera: Boca did not finish the game when he had River on his knees. And he had to settle for a draw that in the previous one, with the imponderable injuries of Tevez, Cardona, Zárate and the doubts about Izquierdoz, he imagined otherwise.

“We had to win it and we couldn’t. We had situations to liquidate them, we did not do it and that is why we are going hot. In the last two classics, by not having a cool head, we made unforced errors. The fever is because they tied it without having done merits. We cannot lose our heads from one formal to the other … we talk about it, we repeat it, but this sometimes happens to you and there are moments ”, was the reflection of Carlitos, the authorized voice of the Boca dressing room about what the expulsions were of Campuzano and Zambrano in the last games.

The initial stretch of the game was very favorable for River, Yes. But in Boca they felt that the tactical strategy ended up tilting the balance for those of Russo and company. Between the heads up that Armani took out Tevez in the first stage and the one that took out Villa, those in blue and yellow had 4 very clear goal situations. “On the court I saw that we were playing well, that we had it under control. They couldn’t find a way to break us they showed a nervousness that I had never seen before for not being able to take the advantage. Our distractions led the game to a draw, “Tevez reviewed. His perspective was everyone’s.

Miguel Ángel Russo had a small triumph within the tie. It is that he was the one who risked the most in the previous one with a diagram with a line of 3 defenders that he rehearsed very little but that ended up leading his team to be in the face of victory. “I think Boca was smart in a tough game. Cardona’s level and his absence were important but we were able to make up for it well. The individual and collective performance was even, in that I am satisfied … but In these games when you are winning and you have 3 or 4 goal situations, you have to finish it. You have to learn that. We are not being smart about the smallest details. Knowing how to use and handle the hands without the opponent throwing himself or generating confusing situations., knowing how to play with yellow, among other things. But I take very positive things from the game, ”the Boca coach reviewed in a direct message to the red that Zambrano received but also to the lack of efficiency of his team.

Against Vélez, in Liniers, Boca took advantage of everything he had at his disposal and achieved a historic 7 to 1. And at the beginning of the second half, the game looked a lot like the one that had been played a week ago. But this time Maroni, Villa and Tevez failed continuously. Yes, even Fabra, one of the best in the last two games, stepped into the area with decision but lacked one last touch.

Something else: without Salvio, with 11 goals, the top scorer in Russo’s cycle is Carlitos with 12 conquests. But what other players can contribute to the network? Villa scored 4 in the last three games and Cardona’s absence hurt him. But Wanchope Ábila was not even on the bench (still far from his best physical form) and those present from Soldano and Zárate are far from ideal to transform Boca into a lethal team. It was that he lacked against River to stay with a victory in the Superclásico.