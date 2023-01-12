After a prelude that brought together the majority of nominees and after handing out the awards for the best television –with ‘House of the Dragon’ as the most outstanding series and with it the triumph of HBO–, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin as the feature films of the year, in the drama and comedy categories, respectively.

For the criticism that followed the return of the award that seeks to recover its reputation, it was a ceremony that tried to be as diverse as possible. “They triumphed in a gala tailored to satisfy all the members of the industry and for that reason it sounded like a meticulously calculated operation,” says the newspaper El País of Spain. For its part, The Hollywood Reporter, a medium that questioned the decisions of the Association and addressed the accusations and requests for changes, did not attend the ceremony. “We watched the show on TV like the rest of the Hollywood awards correspondents, whom the HFPA decided to exclude from their event.”

However, they commented that the winners of the Golden Globes could coincide with the announcement of the Academy, which begins its voting today to select the Oscar nominated films. “This year’s ceremony could have an impact on the Oscars, as voting for the nomination runs until January 17.”

For critics, the Golden Globes did well to recognize the cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. “(Ke Huy) Quan has been the clear favorite in his Oscar race for a while now.” And as a nod to the Academy was Eddie Murphy’s speech, who was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille for his career. “There is a scheme and I have followed it my entire career. It’s very simple. Just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your own business, and don’t talk about Will Smith’s wife,” referring to the assault on Chris Rock.

