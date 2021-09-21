An atypical day of first division women’s football in Argentina ended on Friday, which was played during the week with games postponed due to bad weather conditions that affected the fields and with a weekend taken by the FIFA date where Argentina played its first game friendly against Brazil, away.
However, the date left many goals, interesting crosses and players that stood out on the playing field. In this note we have the best of the fifth date.
The match of the date
The outstanding match of the date was that of Boca – Racing that was played on Friday 10 at Pedro Pompilio (former Yellow House), where the Gladiators won in a tight 2 to 1 to continue climbing to the top of Zone A with a double by Yamila Rodríguez, who later traveled to Brazil to be part of the squad that faced Brazil. The forward opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the first half, with a header. At 31 ‘came the discount for the visitors, after goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros fouled Martina García in the area. Luana Muñoz kicked it, strong and crossed and partially equalized the game.
A classic with a lot of friction, with six yellows in total, and a blocked midfield, it had its second half that began with Racing that became big and advanced by a few steps, although they also had both the speed and the typical swing of these meetings. Racing went out to look for the match in the second half, but at 22 ‘Fabiana Vallejos finished off, bounced off a defender, wanted to give the ball to Andrea Ojeda, it was the same Rodríguez who converted the final 2-1.
The win?
UAI Urquiza played home and took the 3 points with a comfortable victory against Comunicaciones by 10 to 0 in Villa Lynch. Tamara Hardie (3), Romina Núñez (2), Paula De La Serna (2), Érika Hernández, Micaela Sandoval and Mariana Gaitán were the authors of the goals.
The goal of the date?
The fifth day left a total of 36 goals among the 8 games played, because the meeting between River and Villa San Carlos that had been postponed did not finish playing. Keeping the best goal of the date is not an easy task because there were several who stood out. The first of Independiente against Central, from a free kick in 3/4 of the court kicked by Milagros Menéndez was one. Another, Guadalupe Miño’s Olympic goal for El Porvenir against SAT, which gave his team the first victory. That of Micaela Sandóval who put the partial 8-0, defining the far post above the goalkeeper, for UAI Urquiza was another to highlight. However, we were left with the goal of Florencia “Pollito” Silva de Huracán, who opened the scoring of the match with a left-handed volley from outside the area.
All results
Zone A
Boca 2 – 1 Racing
SAT 2 – 3 El Porvenir
Spanish 3 – 1 Lanús
Defenders 0 – 5 San Lorenzo
Zone B
UAI Urquiza 10 – 0 Communications
Students 3 – 0 Hikers
Platense 1 – 1 Hurricane
Independent 3 – 1 Central
