However, the date left many goals, interesting crosses and players that stood out on the playing field. In this note we have the best of the fifth date.

A classic with a lot of friction, with six yellows in total, and a blocked midfield, it had its second half that began with Racing that became big and advanced by a few steps, although they also had both the speed and the typical swing of these meetings. Racing went out to look for the match in the second half, but at 22 ‘Fabiana Vallejos finished off, bounced off a defender, wanted to give the ball to Andrea Ojeda, it was the same Rodríguez who converted the final 2-1.

1) Pollito Silva again scoring a great goal? First he tried right, then with a left-handed volley did he do this?pic.twitter.com/FoqqYBNKzp – FutFemProf (@futfemprof) September 17, 2021

Zone B

UAI Urquiza 10 – 0 Communications

Students 3 – 0 Hikers

Platense 1 – 1 Hurricane

Independent 3 – 1 Central