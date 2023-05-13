Supreme asks for investigation of directors of the two companies who have participated in abusive actions against the Fake News PL. Chamber accuses “big techs” of “a sordid campaign of misinformation, manipulation and intimidation”. and the Telegram messaging application that would have acted against the Brazilian Law on Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency on the Internet Project, better known as PL das Fake News.

In his decision, Moraes states that the inquiry aims to investigate directors and managers of the two companies that “have participated in the abusive campaign” against the bill.

The magistrate gave an initial period of 60 days for the Federal Police (PF) to carry out the investigation. He determined the preservation and expertise of the messages and the identification and testimonies of those investigated.

The request for an inquiry came after the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), called the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) with a crime report claiming that Google and Telegram had been carrying out “forceful and abusive” action. against the approval of the Fake News PL.

The criminal notice sent to the PGR said that Google and Telegram act to protect economic interests and “have used all sorts of artifices in a sordid campaign of disinformation, manipulation and intimidation, taking advantage of their hegemonic position in the market”.

congressmen under pressure

The Chamber’s request to the PGR mentions a link made available by Google on May 1, whose title was “the Fake News PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil”, in addition to a message triggered by Telegram on 9 of the same month, which warned that the law would “put an end to freedom of expression”.

Arthur Lira told the PGR that Google and Telegram encourage their users to “put pressure on congressmen”, in addition to promoting a disinformation campaign.

According to him, this would have led to a “considerable overload in the IT services of the Chamber of Deputies, with the occurrence of instability in the portal and in the main support systems for legislative work”. Lira alleges that this instability affected the body’s work.

When forwarding the request to open the investigation to the STF, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, claimed that “the narrated factual scenario points to the existence of minimal information elements of the practice of criminal conduct that justify the possibility of establishing investigation procedure under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court”.

House vote postponed

The vote on the Bill of Fake News, which proposes measures to combat disinformation on social networks, criminalize the dissemination of false content and rules for the performance and accountability of so-called big techs in Brazil, was postponed, after pressure exerted by the internet giants .

The PL, under discussion for three years, gained strength after the coup attacks on January 8 and the attacks on schools in São Paulo and Blumenau.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), postponed the vote that was scheduled for May 2, in response to a request from the project’s rapporteur, federal deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP).

Silva asked for the postponement in the midst of uncertainties that the project would have the necessary votes for approval in plenary, thus avoiding a harsh defeat for the political articulation of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The scope of the Brazilian bill

The rules provided for in the PL apply to providers with a number of users in Brazil greater than 10 million, but are not limited to social platforms, including instant messaging services and search engines. Press vehicles and videoconferencing applications are not covered.

The project also establishes that social networks have representation in Brazil, in case they need to be sued judicially and administratively.

According to the project, court decisions that determine the immediate removal of illegal content related to the commission of crimes must be complied with by the platforms within 24 hours, under penalty of a fine.

The Fake News PL provides that platforms must provide users with reporting mechanisms and “act diligently to prevent and mitigate” a series of crimes.

The list includes crimes against the democratic rule of law, acts of terrorism and preparatory acts of terrorism, the crime of inducing, instigating or aiding suicide or self-mutilation, crimes against children and adolescents and incitement to commit crimes against children and adolescents, crime of racism, violence against women, sanitary infraction, for failing to execute, hindering or opposing the execution of sanitary measures when under a public health emergency situation.

In addition, providers will be required to prepare and publish semi-annual transparency reports with information on content moderation.

Accountability, Paid Advertising, and Bots

While providers cannot be immediately held responsible for individual false or criminal content produced by ordinary users, the assessment changes in the case of paid distribution or advertising. According to the text, the platforms will be jointly and severally liable for repairing damages if this distribution has been made against payment.

In addition, the text determines that platforms require the identification, through a valid document, of advertisers and users who pay to boost content. The measure especially targets advertisements for disguised financial scams or the spread of fake news.

The text also provides for the classification of a new crime, which involves using robots to mass disseminate untrue messages about the electoral process or that may cause harm to physical integrity.

According to the project, it will be considered a crime to “promote or finance, personally or through third parties, through the use of an automated account and other means or expedients not provided directly by the internet application provider, mass dissemination of messages that contain facts that knows to be untrue, which is capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process or which may cause damage to physical integrity and is subject to criminal sanction”. The expected penalty is one to three years of imprisonment and a fine.

Limitations on messaging apps

The project also provides for the need for consent to be included in groups or transmission lists in messaging applications and that there is a limitation on the allowed number of forwarding messages or media.

According to the proposal, there will be a limitation of forwarding messages or media received from another user to multiple recipients.

Transmission lists, for example, can only be forwarded and received by people who are identified both in the contact lists of senders and recipients.

In recent years, the creation of the WhatsApp Communities tool, which allows the creation of groups with up to 5,000 people, has raised accusations that these messaging applications are no longer simply a space for interpersonal communication and have actually started to function as means of mass communication. The effects of this type of tool were felt in the 2018 elections, when apps became an arena for mass shootings of fake news.

If providers fail to comply with court decisions to remove content, fines can range from R$50,000 to R$1 million per hour of noncompliance and may triple in value if they involve paid advertising.

In the event of non-compliance with the rules set forth in the law, providers may face fines that can reach 10% of the company’s revenue in Brazil or from R$ 10 to R$ 1,000 per registered user, with a limit of R$ 50 million. Mechanisms for the temporary suspension of activities are also foreseen.

