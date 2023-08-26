EA Sports FC 24 arrives at our stores in less than a month. Does this game that will replace FIFA have all the championships? Which ones will be absent?
FIFA 23 will be the last with this quote. It is no longer FIFA but EA Sports FC and this name change also implies a global revision of the video game, and therefore of the championships available in the game.
Licensing is an essential aspect of any football game license. A game that has little or no license can very quickly take the player out of the simulation. Here are the championships that will be available to players in this next installment.
More news on EA Sports FC 24
|
COUNTRY
|
LEAGUE
|
ENGLAND
|
PREMIER
|
ENGLAND
|
EFL CHAMPIONSIP
|
ENGLAND
|
EFL LEAGUE ONE
|
ENGLAND
|
EFL LEAGUE TWO
|
GERMANY
|
BUNDESLIGA
|
GERMANY
|
2. Вundеѕlіgа
|
GERMANY
|
3. Liga
|
FRANCE
|
league 1
|
FRANCE
|
league 2
|
SPAIN
|
The league
|
SPAIN
|
Second division
|
ITALY
|
A series
|
ITALY
|
B-series
|
USES
|
MLS
|
SCOTLAND
|
Рrеmіеrѕhір
|
NETHERLANDS
|
eredivisie
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
K League
|
SOUTH KOREA
|
K League 2
|
AUSTRALIA
|
A-League
|
SWEDEN
|
allvеnѕkаn
|
NORWAY
|
Еlіtеѕеrіеn
|
AUSTRIA
|
Вundеѕlіgа
|
TURKEY
|
super league
|
POLAND
|
Еkѕtraklаѕа
|
BELGIUM
|
ro league
|
IRELAND
|
ЅЅЕ Aіrtrісіty Lеаguе
|
ARABIA
|
Saudi Pro League
|
SWISS
|
super league
|
INDIA
|
super league
|
CHINA
|
super league
|
ARGENTINA
|
FIRST DIVISION
|
ROMANIA
|
league 1
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#leagues #Sports
Leave a Reply