The death of Carlos Menem, who died on Sunday at the age of 90, generated an enormous amount of greetings and memories from political leaders, unions and businessmen, many of whom came to the Blue room of the Senate of the Nation, place chosen for the farewell of the remains of the former president.

However, beyond the constant presence, several also sent floral offerings in homage to the man who marked the 90s in Argentina.

Among the wreaths that arrived at the place are those sent by President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kichner and family.

The Senate of the Nation, the Ministry of Foreign Relations also sent floral offerings; the General Auditor of the Nation and the Club Atlético River Plate; and his brother Eduardo Menem and family.

In addition, crowns arrived from the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; the former Minister of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires León Arslanian and family; the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela; and the president of the province of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, as well as Anillaco, his hometown.

Some people came to Congress to fire the former president. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Likewise, crowns were received from the Secretary General of Commercial Employees, Armando Cavalieri; the family Lingieri; the mayor of Ezeiza, Alejandro Granados, and his wife Dulce Granados; the mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, as well as the Bagó Family, the Toyota Argentina company, the embassy of Mexico and Kuwait.

Also, the president of the PRO deputies bloc, Cristian Ritondo; the Galmarini Durrieu family and the Argentine Federal Police, among others, sent wreaths to dismiss the remains of the former president.

The funeral procession arrived punctually on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. at the National Congress, where it was received by the vice president and president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, as it corresponds institutionally.

Minutes after 9 p.m., President Alberto Fernández arrived at the wake, accompanied by the first lady Fabiola Yañez, who greeted affectionately and spoke with the Menem family gathered around the coffin.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, Miguel Angel Pichetto, Daniel Scioli, Eduardo Duhalde, Carlos Corach, León Arslanian, Felipe Solá, Oraldo Britos and Aldo Carreras, as well as Rodolfo, also attended the wake to bid farewell to the ex-president. D’Onofrio, president of River Plate, among others.

With information from Télam.

JPE