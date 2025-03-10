What lazhe, cousin

On Wednesday, Marco Rubio appeared, the Secretary of State for the first power, at a press conference with an ash cross recorded on his forehead; Beyond the Texan cattle cosplay, again, ‘Lache’

I think it comes from the cale, and in Murcia we use it a lot, the word Lache to refer to the shame of others. And it is that such a raw emotion cannot be expressed with a speech; You need your own word. He Lache It is one of the worst things that can happen to you, because one does not feel it for itself, but that it catalyzes it from another that by reverse social osmosis, manages to make its ridicule a suffering for others.

So, Lache This is what I have suffered this morning -Vernes, March 7, twenty -five- when entering the website of the United States Department of Defense (following one after another a series of tweets that I was reading), looking for photos of the bomber Inola gay¸ The B-29 Superfortress annihilated the city of Hiroshima. The rumor that was following was that the American government was eliminating files and documents with criteria … ideological. I guess. The rumor was that, among others, every trace of the Inola gay of digital galleries. And so it was. I guess the word gay labeled at the door of a plane has been enough for the AI ​​filter to get rid of the photos.

There are Catholics wishing that the Pope dies, atheists and malicious left -wing minds praying for his recovery – among which I include myself -; The Americans throwing hundreds of billions of dollars invested in films, series, video games and rusophobic literature; To militarist rights saying No to militarism; comics explaining jokes -in court; anarchists in State defenders; Surely there are anarchocapitalist officials; Macron does not seem so clown; Trudeau, on the other hand, continues to be; If I am seeing the Champions League. We are all crazy. It turns out that postmodernism was this; It turns out that the bankruptcy and fall of all absolute was this. We have gotten into the trench of the other, more by confusion than by empathy. That Lacheby the way, to pray for the Pope without having faith, because it is like putting with a surgeon to do as if you operate the patient.

However, the theme of ash takes me head because I have taken that same cross on my chest when the green sweater of the Salesian school of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Alcantarilla chopped; My mother has taken her and gave my grandmother the strength she needed to move forward when she sent with four small daughters in the eighties; That this hake exhibits the sign of Lent for pissing in its corner should be no longer sin, because what God paints here, but one more reason for religion, for once, is unmarked from the State, and not vice versa.

Kase wrote or, before becoming Miguel Bosé, It is not by God, it is because of the oil monopoly. God has no hatred, pussyand I have never believed, no matter how much I liked it, but I have always been clear. So much Lache They give the Meapilas fans like those who believe that because they are more ready than someone; Those who do not know that illiteracy is also secular. The only true God, if any, is that of my mother; The same thing happens to me and my mother as with Real Madrid and my father; I am not a believer, but I have no doubts.

