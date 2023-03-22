“Congratulations Max, triple world champion, the championship was fought for the first thirty seconds”. Thus begins the Irish impersonator Conor Moore as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the second episode dedicated to the 2023 F1 season published on Youtube on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The episode is titled ‘Team Meetings’ and reviews briefings at Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Verstappen ko and Ricciardo’s hand

Already in the first episode ‘Conor Ricciardo’ had literally wished ‘break a leg’ (the Anglo-Saxon equivalent of ‘good luck’, ed) to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the hope of soon getting space in the team as starting driver, but this time he took action. Indeed, Verstappen reveals that he was sick after tasting a sandwich stuffed with Australian specialties offered to him by Ricciardor. The latter regrets thinking “I didn’t give them enough“. The Dutchman missed Thursday dedicated to the media in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia precisely because of gastro-intestinal problems which did not prevent him from taking part in the race weekend anyway.

Hamilton ‘coconut’ by Wolff

In Mercedes Wolff opens the meeting by emphasizing that “something needs to change”George Russell unleashes a long list of interventions that could make the W14 faster by a couple of tenths, but Wolff dismisses the former Williams because from his point of view “It’s not that easy”. Conversely, he calls Hamilton a genius after the proposal: “Listen to me, why don’t we build a faster car?“. The meeting closes with Wolff hoping to call James Allison to orderformer technical director of Mercedes now retired in the role of Chief Technical Officer.

Ferrari: battery problems continue

Frederic Vasseur tries to reassure Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with a video call directly with Matthias Binottobut when the latter is about to explain how to avoid the power unit battery problem, the power supply to Vasseur’s phone is also reset, interrupting the call. “I haven’t even had time to raise false hopes this year”the complaint of Charles Leclerc whose tears closed the meeting, a meeting that ended in the dark because even the electricity that lit up the room at ‘Maranello’ went out

Alonso and the hunt for the culprit

The conclusion of the episode is dedicated to Aston Martin where Lawrence Stroll continues to have eyes only for Fernando Alonso. The two-time Spanish champion would also like to know who hit him at the start in Bahrain, with Lance obviously hoping to get away with it. Below is the video of Conor Moore’s ‘Team meetings’.