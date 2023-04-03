Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton together as in Qatar in 2021

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso found themselves on the podium together at the end of the Australian Grand Prix. The three drivers are the only world champions currently starting in F1 after the retirements of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. The trio that sums up 11 World Drivers’ Championships (seven for Hamilton, two each for Alonso and Verstappen) had already shared the podium in Qatar in 2021. Now the three together add up to the beauty of 373 podiums in F1 (192 Hamilton, 101 Alonso and 80 Verstappen).

Alonso tows Verstappen

As winner Verstappen began by answering questions posed by the moderator at the start of the press conference. The theme was obviously immediately related to the red flags and the confusion in the final. The Red Bull driver wanted to give a comprehensive answer, but was immediately stopped by Fernando Alonso who, while he was busy fiddling with his smartphone he mimicked Verstappen’s gesture of not going too long. Verstappen immediately complied by saying into the microphone: “Ok, I have to cut it short, he’s in a hurry (Fernando, ed). We will talk about it in Baku”. Below the video.

Fernando and then Lewis messing around with Max over the fact that he always talks too much and then Max starting to reply in one word sentences. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mhCAKdADKf — lynn (@dancingbulls) April 2, 2023

The provocation of Alonso

Subsequently, speaking of his race, the Aston Martin driver underlined that he had tried to put pressure on Lewis Hamilton at various times during the race, without ever leading the Mercedes driver into error, capable of bringing Alonso back out of the DRS area so as not to suffer . “He’s a champion”Alonso reiterated about Hamilton and then didn’t spare a joke to his friend Verstappen goaded through the clarification: “Only one driver went wide at Turn 13 in 58 laps“.

Verstappen’s answer

Verstappen actually made a mistake in Turn 13 at the end of the race, ending up in the grass beyond the curb, a mistake that cost him about three of the ten-second lead he had over Hamilton at that moment. “I had a lockup and I didn’t want to risk the tire having a flat spot, so I went a little wide in the grass. Saved the gardeners some work”, explained Max Verstappen who thus achieved his first career victory in Melbourne at Albert Park. After adding Bahrain to his personal collection, he has done the same with Australia in this 2023 which sees him very fast towards the conquest of the third consecutive world title.